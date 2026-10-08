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Video: SMALL TOWN at Ogunquit Playhouse

The world premiere musical draws on 23 songs from the singer-songwriter's catalog.

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Ogunquit Playhouse's world premiere musical SMALL TOWN is now playing in Maine, and new footage from the production's opening has been released, offering a look at the staging as the show continues its run.

SMALL TOWN follows Jack, played by Dillon Klena, as he prepares to leave for college while his girlfriend Diane, played by Morgan Higgins, along with their families and friends, gathers to send him off. The musical comes from Obie Award-winning playwright Naomi Wallace and composer John Mellencamp, pulling from 23 of his songs to tell the story of a community confronting an American Dream that is, as the show's materials put it, crumbling before their eyes, with characters forced into difficult choices in search of a better life.

The production marks a world premiere for Ogunquit Playhouse, running October 1 through November 1 in Ogunquit, Maine. The musical follows the theatre's earlier rehearsal process, during which the cast and creative team gathered for a table read ahead of the Maine run.

BroadwayWorld's review of the production covered the world premiere staging at Ogunquit Playhouse.

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More on OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE
Upcoming Shows
SMALL TOWN
10/1 - 11/1/2026
Small Town- A World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical
Small Town- A World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical
10/1 - 11/1/2026
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Review: SMALL TOWN at Ogunquit Playhouse
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