Photos: First Look at EUREKA DAY at Mad Horse Theatre
The satirical comedy runs October 1–25 in South Portland, Maine.
Mad Horse Theatre will present Eureka Day October 1–25, 2026, at 24 Mosher Street in South Portland, Maine. See production photos below.
The satirical comedy explores how a progressive private school board fractures during a mumps outbreak. The cast includes Jared Mongeau, Christine Marshall, Whip Hubley, Anika Tourse and Sarabell Wrigley.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at madhorse.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door beginning 30 minutes before curtain.
Photo Credit: French’s Fotos Photography
Jared Mongeau, Christine Marshall, Whip Hubley, Anika Tourse and Sarabell Wrigley
Jared Mongeau, Sarabell Wrigley and Christine Marshall
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