Photos: First Look at EUREKA DAY at Mad Horse Theatre

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Mad Horse Theatre will present Eureka Day October 1–25, 2026, at 24 Mosher Street in South Portland, Maine. See production photos below.

The satirical comedy explores how a progressive private school board fractures during a mumps outbreak. The cast includes Jared Mongeau, Christine Marshall, Whip Hubley, Anika Tourse and Sarabell Wrigley.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at madhorse.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door beginning 30 minutes before curtain.

Photo Credit: French’s Fotos Photography



Jared Mongeau, Christine Marshall, Whip Hubley, Anika Tourse and Sarabell Wrigley

Jared Mongeau, Sarabell Wrigley and Christine Marshall

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