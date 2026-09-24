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Video: Jason Kravits & Dan DeLuca Star in THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse

New footage highlights the duo at the center of Mel Brooks' musical comedy in Maine.

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Ogunquit Playhouse has posted a new video spotlighting Jason Kravits and Dan DeLuca, the pair leading its production of Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS as Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom

THE PRODUCERS follows Bialystock, a washed-up Broadway producer, and Bloom, a timid accountant, as they scheme to get rich by staging a musical designed to flop. The show is adapted from Mel Brooks' 1968 film, with a stage book by Thomas Meehan and Brooks, and score by Brooks.

The production runs at Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine, from August 27 through September 26, 2026, marking part of a season that has also included promotional material tied to the show's supporting cast and behind-the-scenes production work.

The new video follows other clips the Maine theatre has released from the run, including footage of DeLuca performing 'I Wanna Be a Producer' and a sizzle reel spotlighting numbers from elsewhere in the show.

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