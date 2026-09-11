EUREKA DAY to be Presented at Mad Horse Theatre This Fall

NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mad Horse Theatre Company will present the 2025 Tony Award-winning satire Eureka Day, exploring how a progressive school board fractures during a health crisis. The play examines consensus-building when facts become contested. Performances will run October 1-25.

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, social justice. In weekly meetings Eureka Day's five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school's leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on the truth?

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, this razor-sharp satire explores what happens when well-meaning parents try to agree on a solution that's best for everyone. Nobody's the villain. Everybody has a point. Eureka Day asks: What do we owe each other when we can't agree on the facts.

The cast includes: Anike Tourse, Christine Marshall**, Sarabell Wrigley, Whip Hubley, and Jared Mongeau*. The crew includes: Joe Bearor* (Director & Projection Design)), Alex Garbeck (Stage Manager), Stacey Koloski* (Production Manager), Juliet Tasker (Assistant Director), Steve Lupien* (Set Design), Emily Kenny (Lighting Design), Ryan McGowan (Sound Design), Adam Corriveau (Prop Master), and Janice Gardner** (Intimacy Coordinator).

Don't Miss a Maine News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming