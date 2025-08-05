Theresa Caputo Brings THE EXPERIENCE to Overture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For more than a decade, Theresa Caputo—known worldwide as the Long Island Medium—has touched the lives of millions of fans, comforting supporters when they need it most. Now Madison fans will get their chance at healing when the acclaimed medium and beloved personality appears live at Overture Center on Tuesday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall.

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience, and a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. Through personal life stories, candid humor and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Experience the spirit with past episodes of Long Island Medium and Raising Spirits streaming on all major platforms.

In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall” and “The Today Show.” She has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014). Her Ambie-nominated podcast, “Hey Spirit,” helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance.