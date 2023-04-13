Overture's Lullaby Project Helps New Parents Create A Personal Legacy Through Song

Lullabies created through a collaboration between Madison-area expectant and new parents and local teaching artists participating in Overture Center's Lullaby Project will be showcased at Kids in the Rotunda on Saturday, April 29, with free in-person community performances at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Lullaby Project uses the creative process of songwriting to help new and expectant parents express their hopes and dreams for the future through music. The project pairs local singer-songwriters, mothers and mothers-to-be to create personal lullabies for their children, supporting maternal health, aiding child development and strengthening the bond between parent and child. Around the world, the project reaches parents in healthcare settings, homeless shelters, high schools, foster care and correctional facilities.

In early March, families, teaching artists, community partners and local musicians gathered at Audio for the Arts to record the next professionally produced album for the Lullaby Project. Participants, including parents, children and babies, all had opportunities to help shape their tracks through speaking, singing, giggling, clapping and playing percussion instruments-as well as making adorable baby "goos and gahs." The album, produced by teaching artist Sam Taylor, will be available for free online via streaming platforms such as Spotify and Soundcloud starting on Saturday, April 29, after the lullabies from the project are shared at the special Kids in the Rotunda performance.

Overture Center is pleased to be one of 40 organizations across the country and the world to partner with the Lullaby Project, a program of Carnegie Hall Weill Music Institute.

In 2019/20, Overture worked in partnership with Harambee Village Doulas to pilot the project in Madison as part of a collective community effort to address disparities surrounding maternal and infant health of Black babies. In 2020/21, we expanded the project by partnering with Madison Metropolitan School District's School Age Parent Program (SAPAR), now called the Capital High Parenting Program, which provides a safe, trusting environment for pregnant and parenting students by offering smaller class sizes and individualized learning in a strong, cohesive community. And in 2021/22, the project added UnityPoint Health - Meriter's family baby groups as a partner.

Local musicians participating in the project include Henry Alloway, Laura Lang, Sofia Tanski, Laura Veselovsky, Sarah Burgess, Brighin Kane-Grade, Sydney Stankowski, Sam Taylor, Rebecca Redmann and Autumn Reed.

"Parents are able to craft their hopes and dreams for their babies through music, amplifying their voice and stories in their own words," said Alanna Medearis, Overture Center's director of education and community engagement. "The songs range from sweet to silly to empowering, and all end up being beautiful expressions of their love for their child."

The Lullaby Project is sponsored by Dane Arts, UnityPoint Health - Meriter, the National Endowment for the Arts and Madison Arts Commission. Additional funding is provided by contributions to Overture Center. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these experiences possible.