Overture Offers 'Pay What You Wish' Pricing For Dance Performance 

Experience the power and beauty of "Sol Invictus" when Compagnie Hervé Koubi takes the stage on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Overture Center has made this performance accessible to all through “Pay What You Wish” tickets starting at just $5 (plus tax and fees.) Tickets are available in person, by phone or online at overture.org.

Learn more: In this video, resident dance expert Ja’ Malik, Madison Ballet, sits down with Compagnie Hervé Koubi co-founder and producer Guillaume Gabriel to share the story behind the company, its unique journey and what Madison audiences can expect (spoiler: an unforgettable evening of explosive movement, passion and artistry!).

“Sol Invictus” is a breathtaking fusion of hip-hop energy and classical grace from Compagnie Hervé Koubi. This powerful performance is a declaration of love to dance—its past, present and limitless future.

Through mesmerizing movements, the dancers celebrate the rhythms of life, the cycle of the seasons and the connections that unite us all. Each leap, turn and gesture speak to the joy of rediscovery, the wonder of existence and the shared experience of being alive.

More than just a performance, “Sol Invictus” is a ritual of movement—a celebration of love, unity and hope. Don’t miss this electrifying journey where dance transcends borders, ignites the spirit and brings us together.