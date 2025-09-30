Overture Center Foundation Board Elects New Chair, Officers, and Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At its annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 29, the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors voted to ratify its newly elected Executive Committee officers and welcome new and re-elected Board Members. The meeting also included a review of Overture’s 2024/25 Annual Report to the Community, highlighting more than 514,000 artistic experiences delivered across 698 events. Notably, nearly 37% of those events were offered free or at low cost, ensuring broad community access to the arts.

The Board elected Rev. Tony J. Patterson Sr. as Chair. He joined the Board in 2022 following five years of service on the Development Committee. A retired reverend, he spent 25 years as pastor in Wausau, Wis., and held civic leadership roles as police and fire commissioner and chair of the Marathon County Diversity Commission. Since moving to Madison, Patterson has been a consistent advocate for equity, inclusion and the power of the arts to unite communities. He is the first person of color to hold the position in Overture’s history.

“I am honored by the trust my fellow Board members have placed in me,” said Rev. Tony J. Patterson Sr. “Overture’s Executive Leadership Team has built a strong foundation through its shared leadership model, and I look forward to supporting their work while collaborating closely with my colleagues on the Executive Committee to advance Overture’s mission in the community.”

The Board also confirmed Jim St. Vincent, former Senior Vice President of Human Resources at American Family Insurance, as Vice Chair. Other Board Members elected include Lisa Barton, CEO of Alliant Energy; Joe Celentano, President & CEO of National Guardian Life Insurance Company; and Karen Menendez-Coller, PhD, Executive Director of Centro Hispano Dane County.

Outgoing Chair Jim Yehle, President of Findorff, will remain on the Executive Committee as Past Chair. He praised the new slate of leaders, noting: “This new slate represents both continuity and fresh energy. Having known Tony since his work began on the Development Committee and seeing leaders like Lisa Barton, Joe Celentano, Karen Menendez-Coller and Jim St. Vincent step forward gives me immense confidence in the path ahead. The Board is ready to support Overture’s shared leadership team in building on the remarkable year the Annual Report reflects.”

Departing members Lynette Fons, Phil Greenwood, Julie Marriott, Everett Mitchell and Frank Peregrine were recognized for their years of dedicated service.