Overture Center Adds Four New Shows to 2025–26 Season

Overture Center for the Arts has announced four new additions to its 2025–26 season, expanding an already packed lineup of theater, music, comedy, and family programming. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale beginning Thursday, September 18 at noon at overture.org, by phone at 608.258.4141, or at the ticket office.

Lucy Darling: You’re Welcome

Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 6:30 PM | Capitol Theater

On sale Thursday, September 18 at noon

Carisa Hendrix, the award-winning performer behind glamorous 1940s-style socialite Lucy Darling, brings her hit new variety show You’re Welcome to Madison. After one of her TikTok clips went viral in 2024 with 21 million views, Hendrix has sold out theaters nationwide with her mix of comedy, magic, and old-Hollywood charm. Joined by musician and juggler Mark Ettinger of the Flying Karamazov Brothers, Lucy delivers a mischievous evening of cabaret, magic, and variety.

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight

Friday, April 17, 2026 at 8 PM | Overture Hall

On sale Friday, September 19 at 10 AM

A 14-piece ensemble of classical musicians electrifies rock and metal hits in a 90-minute spectacle set against an ethereal candlelit stage. Expect reimagined classics from Metallica, AC/DC, Rage Against the Machine, Guns N’ Roses, My Chemical Romance, and more.

Charlie Berens: Lost & Found Tour

Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7 PM & Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 8 PM | Overture Hall

On sale Friday, September 19 at 10 AM

Comedian, New York Times bestselling author, and Emmy-winning journalist Charlie Berens brings his Lost & Found Tour to Madison for two performances. Known for The Manitowoc Minute, The Midwest Survival Guide, and his chart-topping music-comedy albums with Adam Greuel, Berens continues to sell out tours nationwide. His mix of stand-up, Midwest storytelling, and musical comedy has made him a national voice for authenticity and humor.

Wild Kratts LIVE! 2.0 – Activate Creature Power!

Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 1 PM | Overture Hall

On sale Friday, October 3 at 11 AM

Chris and Martin Kratt bring their hit PBS KIDS series to the stage in a new adventure featuring live action, animation, and audience interaction. Kids and families can expect an educational, creature-powered journey packed with science, humor, and the thrill of live theater. A limited number of VIP tickets include premium seating and a meet-and-greet with the Kratt brothers.