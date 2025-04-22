Nurse Blake Comes to Madison in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the success of a 150-city tour run, viral comic sensation Nurse Blake has announced a new 68-city North American tour with Outback Presents: “But Did You Die?” Set to kick off on September 12, 2025, Nurse Blake will return to the stage with his specialty blend of humor and nursing expertise for a night of laughter, connection, relatability and pure entertainment.

Join us for Nurse Blake’s “But Did You Die?” comedy tour on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Expect a night of nonstop laughter packed with healthcare workers who desperately need a break. Bring your friends, coworkers—and even that one patient who swore they were allergic to water. This is going to be a night to remember! Tickets ($49.48 - $172.95) go on sale on Friday, April 25 at 9 a.m. at overture.org. VIP packages available.

The “But Did You Die?” tour, which will run through December 2025, will dive into the wild things patients and their families say and do at hospitals, from self-diagnosing Stage 8 Cancer with WebMD to hitting the call light like they are on a game show – nothing is off-limits!

“But really though, did you die?” Nurse Blake jokes. “If you know me at all, you know I go there – to all the places that make us cringe and cry in laughter from all that we face as nurses – and this tour will be no different. So, bring your colleagues, your friends, your husbands or wives, your parents and those sassy grandmothers, and join me for an unforgettable night. Can’t wait to see you all!”

About Nurse Blake: Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake, is a nurse, content creator, internationally touring comedian, healthcare advocate, keynote speaker and children’s book author. Earning viral video status via his light takes on his experience as a nurse, he now takes his comedy to stages around the world bringing nurses together through humor and inspiration. With over 4 million followers across social media, Nurse Blake has gained immense popularity for his original comedy videos shared through Instagram (1.1M+), TikTok (1.1M+) and Facebook (1.9M+) aimed at the nursing profession. His lighthearted videos, a product of Lynch's desire to cope with stress from his nursing job, have resonated with nurses, nursing students and healthcare workers globally, amassing over 300 million views and counting. He is the creator of NurseCon at Sea, one of the largest and most popular nursing conferences, the author of best-selling children's book "I Want To Be A Nurse When I Grow Up,” which released in 2022, and his 2023 release, “Santa Sent to the E.R.,” which are available online. From 2023–2024, Nurse Blake embarked on a 150-city comedy tour (titled Shock Advised) across the U.S. and select cities in Australia and New Zealand.

