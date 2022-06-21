Madison Shakespeare to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Shakespeare's roller coaster romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing brings Beatrice, Benedick, and a full cast of characters to area audiences in a full-length production opening July 15 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater in Waunakee with performances through July 24. It's a tale about finding your best love match in the one who accepts your deepest flaws. And it's the comedy that, more than any in the canon, gets audiences shouting "Just kiss already!" long before the final bows.

Set in the hot, dusty Southwest at the ranch and home base of the Messina Steer Company, Much Ado About Nothing starts out as a dual love story. On one track are the dashing Claudio (Henry Zavos), a young soldier heading home after a successful military campaign and the sweet Hero (Corinne Kaleta), MSC heiress and novice at the game of love. On the other track are the more experienced and cynical Beatrice and Benedick: the former (Laura Kochanowski) a fiercely independent woman far less innocent than her cousin Hero, the latter (Britton Rea) a triumphant military man and raconteur who plays his charms as easily as other men play cards.

When the treasonous Donna Gianna (Deanna Martinez) decides to meddle, the planned marriage between Claudio and Hero goes disastrously wrong. Beatrice and Benedick are forced to set aside their usual barbs and work together. Against this backdrop, an unlikely and extremely motley crew of law enforcement officers work to crack the case and expose Donna Gianna's fraud.

The production is helmed by Amber De Petro, her first foray as director for Madison Shakespeare. Other cast members include MSC veterans Ben Seidensticker (Don Pedro), Madeleine O'Keefe (Conrade), Jackson Rosenberry (Borachio), Ned O'Reilly (Dogberry), and Mikayla Mrochek (Verges). Tickets for the outdoor performance are available now on Eventbrite.

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012. Much Ado About Nothing is the company's fifth full-length Shakespeare comedy and the second full-length production at Madison Country Day School.