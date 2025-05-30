Madison Shakespeare Company Starts Wisconsin's Season Of Summer Classics

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Madison Shakespeare Company has announced the full details of its Summer 2025 programming, featuring works by William Shakespeare, Thomas Dekker, and Thomas Middleton. This lighthearted collection marks MSC's sixth annual presentations at Tyranena Brewing Company of Lake Mills, and Madison Country Day School of Waunakee.

Shakespeare's Lovers In June, presented June 7-8 at Tyranena Brewing in Lake Mills, is the unofficial annual kickoff to the busy and popular outdoor Shakespeare season in south-central Wisconsin. A reimagined presentation of MSC's A Valentine's Affair celebration of romance and passion for outdoor spaces, this limited engagement brings quarreling spouses, comedic courtship, and unpredictable sonnets to the Tyranena stage. This year's edition includes eight scenes collected from Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra, Two Noble Kinsmen, The Comedy of Errors, Measure For Measure, and Henry the Fifth, plus Dekker's The Shoemaker's Holiday and Middleton's Women Beware Women. The production is directed by long-time MSC collaborator Annie Jay, performing at 2 PM both afternoons.

The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare's template for generations of high-energy stage farces, makes its first Madison Shakespeare Company appearance July 18-27 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater. A father searches for his long-lost boys. A wife frets about her wayward husband. And absolutely everyone is confused as a pair of identical twins cross paths without ever meeting until the hilarious conclusion. Directed by John Hendel, recently seen in MSC's acclaimed presentation of Henry the Fifth.

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012.

