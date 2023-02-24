Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Joe Gatto's 'Night Of Comedy' Tour Comes To Overture Center

The event is on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in Overture Hall.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Comedian and television personality Joe Gatto brings his Night of Comedy tour to Overture Center on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($39.75-$59.75) are available at overture.org.

Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows "Impractical Jokers" and "The Misery Index." He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Joe also is a co-host of the "Two Cool Moms" podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Joe loves spending time with his two children and his ever-growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the "Gatto Pups."





