Golden Girls U.S. Tour Comes to the Overture Center in February

The performance is set for February 27, 2024.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Students Selected for 2023/24 Jerry Ensembles at the Overture Photo 2 Students Selected for 2023/24 Jerry Ensembles at the Overture
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards
Madison Opera to Present TOSCA in November Photo 4 Madison Opera to Present TOSCA in November

Golden Girls U.S. Tour Comes to the Overture Center in February

Golden Girls U.S. Tour Comes to the Overture Center in February

Following sold-out performances and rave reviews across the country in 2023, the Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a brand-new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will stop in Madison at Overture Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for one night only.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. at overture.org. A very special VIP photo experience add-on includes photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show.

About Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

Picture it. United States, 2024. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings Miami's sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine, and his other plays have been produced across the country. The show is directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and executive director of the Detroit Actors' Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.

For more information, visit www.goldengirlstour.com. Follow Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok: @goldengirlstour and #GoldenGirlsTheLaughsContinue.




RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
Overture Center Host Halloween Festivities This Month Photo
Overture Center Host Halloween Festivities This Month

Spooky season is right around the corner. Grab your costumes and get ready for Overture Center's Halloween celebrations this month. Check out the lineup of events here!

2
David Sedaris Returns to Overture Hall This Month Photo
David Sedaris Returns to Overture Hall This Month

WPR presents “An Evening with David Sedaris.” Get ready for 90 minutes of continuous fun and laughter at “An Evening with David Sedaris” on Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall.

3
Overture Welcomes Back Singer And Cellist Gabriel Royal In Up Close Series Photo
Overture Welcomes Back Singer And Cellist Gabriel Royal In 'Up Close' Series

Overture Center's “Up Close” series showcases a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world in a unique, intimate setting. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

4
Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Centers 2023/24 Cabaret Series Photo
Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Center's 2023/24 Cabaret Series

Overture Center's popular Cabaret Series allows guests to enjoy the arts from a unique vantage point – the Capitol Theater stage. The 2023/24 series begins on Thursday, Oct. 19 with Nicholas Rodriguez – a returning fan favorite to Overture's Cabaret stage – presenting “Sincerely, Sondheim.” Learn more about the upcoming show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Butter and Egg Man
Arts + Literature Laboratory (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope Haunts Twice
Arts + Literature Laboratory (10/31-10/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You