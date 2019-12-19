Forward Theater Company To Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING By Duncan MacMillan

Forward Theater Company continues to reinvent The Playhouse at Overture Center this season with Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan. Forward has removed all balcony seating for this production and created a new seating section on the floor to present this immersive play in-the-round.

The true highlight of this production, however, is the star power of American Players Theatre company member David Daniel. Mr. Daniel has created some of APT's most memorable characters over the years, and he's bringing his brilliant ability and infectious personality to this unique, one-actor production.



Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind storytelling experience that blends comedy, improv, and audience interaction to tell the story of a boy growing up in the shadow of mental illness, and learning to grapple with his own adult experiences with love, loss and depression. Every Brilliant Thing provides a life-affirming jolt of humanism, reminding us that hope comes from The Miracles of life's minutiae.



"This play has captured the hearts of audiences across the country over the last year, and we're thrilled to bring it to Madison," said Forward's Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray. "It masterfully dives into the timely subject of mental health and depression, but with sparkling wit and comedy. It's a hopeful, hilarious, and poignant piece of storytelling, and we have a feeling David Daniel will make it brilliant."



The production features Wisconsin actor and American Players Theatre company member David Daniel, who appeared in the FTC production of Outside Mullingar in 2017. Directed by Tyler Marchant. Scenic Design by Christopher Dunham, Lighting Design by Noele Stollmack, Costume Design by Kristina Sneshkoff, Sound Designer and Composer is Joe Cerqua, Props Master is Pam Miles. Stage Manager is Sarah Deming-Henes.



Tickets are now on sale. They may be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, in person at Overture Center's ticket office, or by calling (608) 258-4141.

Previews (first Thursday performance): $20 for the general public

Adults: $39-$49

Seniors (62+): $34-$46

Students: $27-$35



The production will have one preview performance, January 23rd at 7:30 pm. For this performance only, $10 tickets are available to high school and college students and educators. Simply ask for the student/educator discount at the box office when purchasing your tickets and provide a valid student or educator ID.



Student Rush tickets will also be available to high school and college students for $15 apiece, one hour prior to each regular performance, at Overture Center's ticket office. Students can buy up to two tickets, and must present a valid student ID.



FTC will present FREE pre-show lectures on the Rotunda Stage, one hour before the curtain time, prior to all Thursday and Sunday performances. These talks will give audiences some additional background on the play, the author, and the production elements that bring the play to life. No tickets or reservations are required.

Forward Theater also offers talkbacks for ticketed audience members following every performance, held onstage with the cast and Artistic Director.





Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You