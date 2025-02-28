Danú Comes to the Overture Center in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate an early St. Patrick's Day and the magic of Ireland with Danú, one of today's premier traditional Irish ensembles on Saturday, March 15 at 7:30pm in the Capitol Theater. Delight in flute, fiddle, accordion and vocals as they blend ancient Irish music and vibrant new repertoire in high-energy performances.

Hailing from historic County Waterford, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. The group's standing room only concerts throughout Ireland are true events featuring high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire.

For over two decades, Danú's virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English) have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Their live DVD, One Night Stand, was filmed at Vicar St. Dublin.

Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe, the Middle East and North America with stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Symphony Space in New York City, and major concert engagements in the United Kingdom, India, Israel and across Europe.

Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience. Danú's popular recordings are available on the Shanachie label and live performances are often broadcast on NPR, the CBC and the BBC.

