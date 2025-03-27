Comedian Danae Hays Comes to the Overture Center in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Danae Hays: The First Time Tour is headed to the Overture Center! Alabama-bred and Nashville-based, comedian, actress and content creator, Danae Hays represents a fresh, new female voice in the comedy, acting and music worlds. This 18+ comedy show is coming to Capitol Theater on Saturday, April 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($36 - $56.50) are available online, with $50 VIP upgrades available to any ticket buyer. Stay tuned for a special post-show Q&A, where a small group will have the chance to ask Danae questions and hear some intimate stories.

Hays' cast of zany southern characters and parody country music songs have pushed her to the top of the Spotify and Apple Music charts, earning her a cumulative following of nearly 4 million followers and over 2 billion views. Hays' debut country/comedy single "Rode Hard" peaked at No. 5 on the Country Global iTunes Charts, No. 8 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales, No. 22 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales and No. 34 on Billboard's Emerging Artists. She was recently honored by The Hollywood Reporter on their inaugural list, “Next Gen Creators 2024: 15 Rising Influencers Who Are Taking Social by Storm.” Last year, Hays wrapped her debut comedy tour, which sold out in minutes. The tour has been extended into 2025 and transitioned to theaters.

True to her multi-hyphenate nature, Hays' passion for acting landed her a role in "Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper" (which she just returned from filming in the spring of 2024) and "Summer Camp". Additionally, Hays has co-and guest-starred alongside many of the most notable names in entertainment, including Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Tanya Christiansen and Josh Peck.

Comments