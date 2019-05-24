Colin & Brad Of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Comes To Madison

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, "Whose Line is it Anyway?" stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the stage with their uproarious live improv show The Scared Scriptless Tour, coming to Madison's Overture Center. This Overture Presents performance will take place in Overture Hall on Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at overture.org, by phone at 608.258.4141 or at the Overture Center Ticket Office (201 State Street). Ticket prices start at $30 (plus applicable fees).

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network's Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. "Interactive" in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act... just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

Millions of fans are enjoying Colin Mochrie and guest star Brad Sherwood in the triumphant return of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on The CW. The highly-rated series is more popular than ever and is now in its 14th season which premiered in June 2018.

Learn more at colinandbradshow.com.





