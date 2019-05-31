TheatreFest! Announces Seventh Season Of Plays

TheatreFest! the Summer Theatre at Lindsey Wilson College is gearing up for its most exciting season yet! The seventh season of TheatreFest! will include four major productions and its second summer of IMAGINE! Youth Theatre, the summer camp that will produce one of the plays in the summer season.

Opening the summer will be the return of Smoke on the Mountain, the hit gospel musical that headlined the 2018 season. The Sanders Family Singers and Reverend Oglethorpe will once again return to V.P. Henry Auditorium on May 30, June 2, 6, 9, 13, 14, 15, & 16. Following the Sanders family will be the hilarious farce Black Comedy which will be presented in blackbox style June 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, & 30. The classic musical Oliver! will run July 10, 11, 12, 13, & 14. Finally, the season will end with the IMAGINE! Youth Theatre production of a musical adaptation of Mark Twain's The Adventures of Tom Sawyer July 18, 19, 20, & 21!

"This is very likely one of our most ambitious seasons yet," says Robert Brock, Artistic Director of TheatreFest! "We have an incredible summer of shows planned and already rehearsing. It's going to be exciting and challenging."

Brock also says that TheatreFest! has grown into an integral part of the community each summer. "It's been a great addition to the region's summer cultural offerings, and I've been very pleased with how both the community and visitors to the region have embraced past productions."

Smoke on the Mountain will be performed at 7pm on May 30, June 6, 13, 14, 15 and at 2pm on June 2, 9, & 16 in V.P. Henry Auditorium.

Black Comedy will be performed at 7pm on June 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and at 2pm on June 23 and 30 in V.P. Henry Auditorium.

Oliver! Will be performed at 7pm on July 10, 11, 12, 13 and at 2pm on July 14 in V.P. Henry Auditorium.

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer will be performed at 7pm on July 18, 19, 20 and at 2pm on July 21 in V.P. Henry Auditorium.

For ticket information - including group specials - contact us at info@theatrefest.org or 270-384-8044. Website: www.theatrefest.org.





