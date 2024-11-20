THE JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Announced At Kentucky Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentucky Performing Arts will present The Jinkx And Dela Holiday Show on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at Brown Theatre

Join Entertainment Weekly’s “Queens of Christmas” for a brand-new edition of their internationally acclaimed holiday show.

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme bring whip-smart comedy, fabulous spectacle, brand new songs, and annual favorites.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

