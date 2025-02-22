Review: MOULIN ROUGE Presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2001, Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge premiered on the big screen and would go on to gross almost $180 million at the box office, as well as be nominated for eight Academy Awards (winning two). It’s credited as part of the resurgence and resurrection of movie musicals in the early 2000s and has since continued to be an audience favorite. Consisting almost entirely of pre-existing music, it was a “jukebox musical” of sorts before they were common. The result of this success was the talk of a stage adaptation.

After a successful out-of-town tryout in Boston in 2018, Moulin Rouge finally opened on Broadway in the summer of 2019. The show was an instant hit, becoming a hot ticket and the talk of the town. That Broadway season was cut short in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When the season resumed in the fall of 2021, Moulin Rouge was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, of which it won 10, including Best Musical. The show finally embarked on its highly-anticipated national tour in 2022. That national tour has now landed in Louisville, delivering Broadway-level glitz and glam to the area.

The show revolves around Christian (Christian Douglas), a young and starry-eyed bohemian, and his love affair with Satine (Arianna Rosario), the star performer at the Moulin Rouge. Their chance encounter has them immediately endeared to each other, while outside forces seek to keep them apart.Christian Douglas gives a top-notch performance as Christian. His voice is soaring, while his charm makes him seem very warm and inviting. Arianna Rosario as Satine is downright fabulous. Her vocals are magnificent, and her hardened and realistic take on the role really resonated with me. Robert Petkoff is a scene stealer as Harold Ziegler, the owner of the Moulin Rouge. His chemistry with Rosario’s Satine is extremely heartwarming, and his second act solo, “Chandelier,” (yes, that one), is an absolute delight.

The set isn’t as vast as the show’s Broadway counterpart, but for the most part, the frills and spectacular spectacle are intact with a phenomenal ensemble, immaculate costumes, and a smaller, but still incredibly detailed and impressive, set. This is a show for anyone looking to have a great time. It’s loud, bright, sexy, silly, and FUN! It’s a complete and total assault to the senses in the best possible way.

It’s almost impossible not to fall for the show’s quirky charms and its own special brand of showbiz pizazz. My advice? Grab a ticket, grab a drink, and let down your guard for a wonderful night at Moulin Rouge.

Running Now - March 2nd

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts

