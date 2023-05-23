Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MOULIN ROUGE! at the Aronoff Center

Running Now - June 4th

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Kentucky Performing Arts Presents 'Healing The Heart Through Music' With Pianist Harry Pic Photo 2 Kentucky Performing Arts Presents 'Healing The Heart Through Music' With Pianist Harry Pickens
Fortune Feimster's 'Live Laugh Love' Tour Comes To Louisville Photo 3 Fortune Feimster's 'Live Laugh Love' Tour Comes To Louisville
Justin Willman Brings MAGIC FOR HUMANS to Louisville Photo 4 Justin Willman Brings MAGIC FOR HUMANS to Louisville

Justin Willman Brings MAGIC FOR HUMANS to Louisville

In 2001, Baz Luhrumann's film welcomed the world to the Moulin Rouge. The film is credited as part of the resurgence of movie musicals in the early 2000s, and continues to be an audience favorite. After whispers of a stage adaptation for years and years, the dream became a reality in 2018 with an out-of-town tryout in Boston.  Moulin Rouge finally opened on Broadway in the Summer of 2019, as an instant hit. That Broadway season was cut short in March of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but when the season resumed in the Fall of 2021, it was nominated for 14 Tony Awards (winning 10, including best musical). The show finally embarked on its highly anticipated national tour in 2022.

That national tour has now landed in Cincinnati, delivering Broadway-level glitz and glamor to the area. The show revolves around Christian (John Cardoza), a young and starry-eyed bohemian, and his love affair with Satine (Courtney Reed), the star performer at the Moulin Rouge. Their chance encounter has them immediately endeared to each other, while outside forces seek to keep them apart.

John Cardoza is giving a star turn as Christian. His voice is magnificent and soaring, while his charm and naivete make him seem very warm and inviting. Courtney Reed as Satine is doing good work, as she has a great voice and wonderful stage presence. However, I longed for a little bit of fire in her performance. Austin Durant is a scene-stealer as Harold Zidler, the owner of the Moulin Rouge. His chemistry with Reed’s Satine is extremely heartwarming, and his second act solo “Chandelier” (yes, that one), is an absolute delight.

The set isn’t as vast as the show’s Broadway counterpart, but for the most part, the frills and spectacular spectacle is intact with a phenomenal ensemble, immaculate costumes, and a smaller but still incredibly detailed and impressive set.

This is a show for anyone looking to have a great time. It’s loud, bright, sexy, silly, and FUN! It’s a complete and total assault to the senses in the best possible way. It’s almost impossible not to fall for the show’s quirky charms and its own special brand of showbiz pizazz. My advice? Grab a ticket, grab a drink, and let down your guard for a wonderful night at Moulin Rouge.

MOULIN ROUGE!

Now - June 4nd

Aronoff Center For The Arts

650 Walnut Street Cincinnati, OH 45202.



RELATED STORIES - Louisville

Louisville To Host The American Association of Community Theatre National Community Theatr Photo
Louisville To Host The American Association of Community Theatre National Community Theatre Festival

The American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) has announced AACTFest 2023, the National Community Theatre Festival, will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, June 12 – 17, 2023. 

Justin Willman Brings MAGIC FOR HUMANS to Louisville Photo
Justin Willman Brings MAGIC FOR HUMANS to Louisville

Justin Willman has announced his 2023 Magic For Humans In Person Tour. The comedian, magician, and host will be bringing his new set to stages across the country.

Fortune Feimsters Live Laugh Love Tour Comes To Louisville Photo
Fortune Feimster's 'Live Laugh Love' Tour Comes To Louisville

Due to high demand, the comedian, writer, and actress will be adding shows in Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; San Antonio, TX; New Orleans, LA; Portland, Oregon; Spokane, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Minneapolis, MN; Evansville, IN; Dayton, OH; Charleston, WV; Kansas City, KS; Chesterfield; MO; and the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY.

Bernheim Forest to Host Spring Events; Bloomfest, Shakespeare in the Park and More Photo
Bernheim Forest to Host Spring Events; Bloomfest, Shakespeare in the Park and More

 After hunkering down for winter, spring is a great time to get outside and reconnect with nature. Flowers are blooming, temperatures are mild, and Bernheim has many ways to get out and experience the beauty of the spring landscape.


From This Author - Taylor Clemons

Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MOULIN ROUGE! at the Aronoff CenterBroadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MOULIN ROUGE! at the Aronoff Center
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: RAGTIME IN CONCERT Presented by Cincinnati Pops at Cincinnati Music HallBroadway Beyond Louisville Review: RAGTIME IN CONCERT Presented by Cincinnati Pops at Cincinnati Music Hall
Review: ALICE IN DERBYLAND at Drag Daddy ProductionsReview: ALICE IN DERBYLAND at Drag Daddy Productions
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing ArtsReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Derby Dinner Playhouse (5/17-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Highview Arts Center (6/02-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You