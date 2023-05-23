Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MOULIN ROUGE! at the Aronoff Center

In 2001, Baz Luhrumann's film welcomed the world to the Moulin Rouge. The film is credited as part of the resurgence of movie musicals in the early 2000s, and continues to be an audience favorite. After whispers of a stage adaptation for years and years, the dream became a reality in 2018 with an out-of-town tryout in Boston. Moulin Rouge finally opened on Broadway in the Summer of 2019, as an instant hit. That Broadway season was cut short in March of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but when the season resumed in the Fall of 2021, it was nominated for 14 Tony Awards (winning 10, including best musical). The show finally embarked on its highly anticipated national tour in 2022.

That national tour has now landed in Cincinnati, delivering Broadway-level glitz and glamor to the area. The show revolves around Christian (John Cardoza), a young and starry-eyed bohemian, and his love affair with Satine (Courtney Reed), the star performer at the Moulin Rouge. Their chance encounter has them immediately endeared to each other, while outside forces seek to keep them apart.

John Cardoza is giving a star turn as Christian. His voice is magnificent and soaring, while his charm and naivete make him seem very warm and inviting. Courtney Reed as Satine is doing good work, as she has a great voice and wonderful stage presence. However, I longed for a little bit of fire in her performance. Austin Durant is a scene-stealer as Harold Zidler, the owner of the Moulin Rouge. His chemistry with Reed’s Satine is extremely heartwarming, and his second act solo “Chandelier” (yes, that one), is an absolute delight.

The set isn’t as vast as the show’s Broadway counterpart, but for the most part, the frills and spectacular spectacle is intact with a phenomenal ensemble, immaculate costumes, and a smaller but still incredibly detailed and impressive set.

This is a show for anyone looking to have a great time. It’s loud, bright, sexy, silly, and FUN! It’s a complete and total assault to the senses in the best possible way. It’s almost impossible not to fall for the show’s quirky charms and its own special brand of showbiz pizazz. My advice? Grab a ticket, grab a drink, and let down your guard for a wonderful night at Moulin Rouge.

MOULIN ROUGE!

Now - June 4nd

Aronoff Center For The Arts

650 Walnut Street Cincinnati, OH 45202.