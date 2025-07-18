Photos: See Inside The Private Development Presentationof BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This past week, BORDEN: A New Musical made its Kentucky debut in an exclusive, private development presentation held at The Grand Theatre in downtown Frankfort. See photos of the event here.

The invitation-only event brought together individuals for an intimate first look at the show’s latest material. Developed in New York City and rooted in the true-crime legacy of Lizzie Borden, the musical reframes the infamous 1892 case through the eyes of Lizzie’s sister, Emma Borden—exploring sisterhood and the lengths we will go for family.

The presentation featured live performances of select songs—written by John Viggiano—and performed by Audrey Belle Adams, Reilly Richardson, and Hannah Browning, alongside excerpts from the script, offering the audience a powerful glimpse into the show’s progress. Following the performance, the show’s creator and book writer, Cavan Hendron, shared insight into the development process, which has included in-depth research with historians, immersive visits to the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, and multiple workshop sessions in New York City.

Hosted in the hometown of the show’s creator, Cavan Hendron, the night served as both a creative milestone and a heartfelt homecoming. Guests received exclusive program booklets, limited-edition BORDEN swag, and an opportunity to join the next chapter of the show’s journey.

