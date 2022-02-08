Pandora Productions continues the 21-22 Season with HEAD OVER HEELS

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, proudly continues their 2021-2022 Season with HEAD OVER HEELS, conceived by and original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder, music and lyrics by the Go-Go's.

A plot containing usurped kingship, unlikely lovers, and gender-fluid disguises featuring the songs of The Go-Go's and based on The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia. It's a story of unconditional love and acceptance told as the royal court of Arcadia is threatened by the mystical Oracle of Delphi with the loss of its "Beat," the divine power that ensures the kingdom's prosperity. King Basilius, whose own title is at stake, forces the members of the royal family and court on a journey to the woods in an attempt to escape the Oracle's seemingly unavoidable prophecies, and uses some of the greatest pop rock hits of the late 20th century to help tell the story.

HEAD OVER HEELS will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre. The Company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury directs; John Austin Clark musical directs; Zachary Boone and Paul McElroy choreograph the cast that includes: Michael Detmer as Musidorus, Olivia Duff as Philoclea, Jessica Adamson as Pamela and Myranda Thomas as Mopsa, Julie Evins as Gynecia, Josh O'Brien as Basilius and Jason Cooper as Dametas plus an ensemble of seven that dances like their lives depend on it.

HEAD OVER HEELS will run March 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 @ 7:30 p.m.; March 6, 13 @ 5:30 p.m. with the only matinee on Sunday, March 20 @ 2:00 p.m. Advanced tickets are $22 and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.