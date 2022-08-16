Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pandora Productions Opens The 2022-2023 Season With THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE By Matthew Lopez

A hilarious, heartwarming, and unlikely new comedy.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, opens the 2022-2023 Season with THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE by award winning playwright Matthew Lopez.

Casey is a young, broke Elvis impersonator at a run down bar in the Florida Panhandle. He has everything going for him, including a flashy sequin jumpsuit. But just like that he loses his gig, rent is overdue and his wife announces a baby on the way. So when Elvis leaves the building and a drag show moves in, "The King" transforms into an all-out queen with the help of some new friends who become the second family Casey never saw coming. With snappy zingers and dance-worthy numbers, this wildly entertaining story will challenge your assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth. Filled with music and humor-and plenty of sequins-this joyful, acclaimed new play is a reminder that the path to prosperity and fulfillment may sometimes take an unexpected star turn. A hilarious, heartwarming, and unlikely new comedy.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre. Guest Director, Tony Lewis (Drag Daddy Productions) leads the cast that includes: Clark Worden as Casey/Georgia, Robbie Smith as Tracy, Adama Abramson as Jo, Sean Childress as Eddie, Immanuel Guest as Rexy and Joe Tindle as Jason.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE will run September 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17 @ 7:30 p.m.; September 4 @ 2:30 p.m.; September 11 @ 5:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $22 and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.





