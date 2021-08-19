Pandora Productions Opens 2021-22 Season With BIRDS OF A FEATHER By Marc Acito

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, proudly announces the opening of their 2021-2022 Season with a production of Marc Acito's BIRDS OF A FEATHER.

The true story of Roy and Silo, two chinstrap penguins in New York's Central Park Zoo who bonded, hatched a spare egg from another penguin, and raised the chick as their own became the subject of a children's book, "And Tango Makes Three." Toss in some birds of prey: Pale Male and Lola, a pair of red-tailed hawks who took up residence in a nest at one of Manhattan's most hoity-toity Fifth Avenue addresses (becoming a cause celebre when residents led to the destruction of their nest) and you've got a charming anthropomorphic tale.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre. The Company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury directs a cast that includes: Izzy Keel, Mitchell Martin, Hannah Jones Thomas and Amber Hurst.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER will run September 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 @ 7:30 p.m.; 5, 12 @ 5:30 p.m.; and the only matinee on Sunday the 19th @ 2:00 p.m. Advanced tickets are $22 and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.