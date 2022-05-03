Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts Hosts Summer Dance Institute

Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts is proud to announce the Summer Dance Institute - A Holistic Collegiate Dance Program for Artists in the Making. The program will take place July 28-30, 2022 on the campus of NKU.

The program is for participants between the ages of 14 and 23, where they can experience immersive dance major courses. Throughout the weekend, they will work with professors and fellow students, receive industry and pedagogical training, build their network, gain insight into all the various careers a dance major can provide. The opportunity provides the introduction to campus life in the new state-of-the-art dance studio.

The registration deadline is July 1, 2022. The registration fee is $35, and the program fee is $300. Early bird discounts are available - May 15 (program fee $250) and June 1 (program fee $275). The program leads are faculty members Tracey Bonner and Jacqui Haas. Guest faculty include Marlayna Locklear, Kiersten Edwards, Jeff Kuhr, Anaya Ni'kole McNair, Jeaunita Olówè and Kat Wolf. To find details to register, visit nku.edu/sdi.

About NKU: Founded in 1968, we are a growing metropolitan university of more than 15,000 students served by more than 2,000 faculty and staff on a thriving suburban campus near Cincinnati. Located in the quiet suburb of Highland Heights, Kentucky-just seven miles southeast of Cincinnati-we have become a leader in Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky by providing a private school education for a fraction of the cost. While we are one of the fastest growing universities in Kentucky, our professors still know our students' names. For more information, visit nku.edu.

About SOTA: The Theatre and Dance, Art and Design, and Music programs make up the School of the Arts that sit in the College of Arts and Sciences at Northern Kentucky University. Theatre and Dance relies on intensive student involvement both inside and outside the classroom. Our staff, resources and facilities serve the developing artist. At the program's center is a vital balance of process and production, giving each student opportunities to stretch boundaries and discover new possibilities. Graduates are working in professional theatres in every major city in the United States and on five continents, having successful careers on Broadway and in regional theatre, on cruise ships, in theme parks and film and television. For more information, visit theatre.nku.edu.