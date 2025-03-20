Kentucky Performing Arts to Present 'Thunder At The Kentucky Center'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, April 12, 2025, viewers will have the chance to enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. The air show and fireworks can be viewed from all three levels inside The Kentucky Center building. In the event of inclement weather, The Center is an ideal spot that offers both indoor and outdoor areas to get a full view of the show without worrying about rain, cold, or wind.

There will be live entertainment by Bourbon Britches, karaoke hosted by Redline Performing Arts, free hip-hop dance classes, trivia and more. Families will appreciate convenient access to The Center’s restrooms, activities for families, ample outdoor viewing space on the Belvedere, and food service and concessions without waiting in long lines, all in a safe environment. There will be multiple bars available where adults can enjoy a variety of beer, wine options, and specialty cocktails.

The Kentucky Center Parking Garage will open at 9:30 a.m. Prepaid parking can be purchased in advance for $25 here. Parking on the day of the event will be first come, first served and also cost $25. Tickets are $55 for adults and $30 for children (12 and younger) + fees. Tickets are on sale now. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of to connect and inspire through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

