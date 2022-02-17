BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY at Whitney Hall

It's hard to think of a musical with 9/11 as it's central event, isn't it? An event so tragic and recent couldn't possibly be musicalized? Well, in most cases I would tend to agree, but as a lover of the art from, I'm always open to be surprised.



Come From Away came onto the theatre scene in fall of 2015, and subsequently played limited pre-Broadway engagements across North America all through 2016 before finally arriving on broadway for the Spring 2017 season. The buzz amongst theatre insiders was that they had actually taken one of the most delicate subjects imaginable, and found a compassionate and deep perspective in which to musicalize it. So if you're playing along at home, yes you can write a musical centered around 9/11. However, the story might not be the one you would expect.



The show starts with an introduction to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. The area was once home to one of the busiest airports in North America. In the opening number, "Welcome to the Rock", we meet all the locals, and see where they were and what they were doing on that fateful day in the not so distant past. As the world stopped they prepared for 38 planes full of passengers to land right outside their door, diverted because for the first time in history, the US airspace was closed.



The story is told with a relatively small cast, all playing multiple roles. The narrative unfolds through means of creative stage craft. In a show with so many characters and so many things going on, it's important that it still feels intimate, and the smaller cast achieves that goal - which is a testament to director Christopher Ashely's creative vision. The show's pacing and staging is impeccable and innovative, it's truly a masterclass in how to make a fully realized work of musical theatre. The book and score are also top notch, this is one of those rare musicals where nothing you could add or cut would improve it. It is perfection in its current state.



The show is truly an ensemble piece in every since of the word. The cast is so in-sync with each other, which is what makes a truly stunning show. Everyone has standout moments to shine, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Marika Aubrey as Captain Beverley Bass. She's the only character with a true solo, and she delivers it with so much heart, you can just feel her soul pouring out onto the stage. Her vocals are soaring and her characterization is phenomenal. I'd also love to specifically praise Christine Toy Johnson and Chamblee Ferguson as Diane and Nick respectively. Without giving too much away, their chemistry as those characters is truly heartwarming and anytime they were together I felt so much joy. As I said, all of the cast is brilliant! Everyone should be so proud of the work they are doing on this show.



I don't want people to get the wrong idea here. The show isn't all gloom and doom, it's truly a feel everything musical. One second you're laughing at something completely absurd and the next second reality sets in and cuts to your heart like a knife. This show is sure to go down as one of the best original musicals of the 21st century and for good reason. It's unique, beautiful, haunting, and thoughtful all at once. I was a fan of the show before it finally arrived in Louisville, but after the last couple of years, it feels different. It's almost a mirror; showing us only the good rather than the bad, and there's something very healing about that. At only an hour and forty minutes long, Come From Away is an absolute perfect night at the theatre.

COME FROM AWAY

Now - February 20th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts

https://www.kentuckyperformingarts.org