Abigail and Shaun Bengson's THE KEEP GOING SONG to be Streamed on Broadway On Demand

Broadway On Demand in association with the Actors Theatre of Louisville will present The Keep Going Song from indie-folk duo Abigail and Shaun Bengson (Hundred Days) beginning TODAY, Tuesday, December 8, only at BroadwayOnDemand.com.

In The Keep Going Song, Indie-folk duo Abigail and Shaun Bengson create an intimate evening of storytelling through song. In dark times, people have long found solace in the sound of their shared voices around a small light, and The Bengsons invite you to lean into the glow of your screen as they explore living fully even in moments of fear, choosing to love fiercely, and cultivating joy as a form of personal activism.

The Keep Going Song is available for a 48-hour rental for a $15 donation at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/F0zc9mwcvd85-the-keep-going-song.

Abigail and Shaun Bengson are a married composing and performing duo. They have appeared at venues across the country and around the world. Three of their singles have been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" (FOX). Their theater work includes Hundred Days (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, The Public Theater, Know Theater, Z Space, US Tour), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (ATL's Humana Festival), Sundown, Yellow Moon (Ars Nova/WP), Anything That Gives Off Light (Edinburgh Theatre Festival, US Tour), Hurricane Diane (New York Theatre Workshop, Two River Theatre), You'll Still Call Me By Name (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), The Place We Built (The Flea), and Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company). They have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rogers awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucile Lortel awards. Abigail Bengson has appeared on High Maintenance (HBO) and toured as a member of tUnE-YaRds, including an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Broadway on Demand is available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway on Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.

