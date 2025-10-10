2026 KPA Bradley Awards Unveils Participating Schools

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentucky Performing Arts has unveiled the Kentucky and Southern Indiana High Schools participating in the 2026 KPA Bradley Awards. This year, the program expanded to include both Fall and Spring productions at 35 schools across 20 counties. This program is an official participant in The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), known also as The Jimmy Awards.

While KPA's Governor's School for the Arts program celebrates young artists at a state level, KPA Bradley Awards launches our talented youth from both Kentucky and Southern Indiana to the national stage while simultaneously building community amongst our region's high school theatre programs.

KPA Bradley Awards partner with high schools across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to evaluate a musical production at each participating school, culminating in an awards ceremony modeled after the Tony Awards. Awards will be in various categories, of which students, educators, and ensembles are eligible. During the awards ceremony, held at a

KPA venue in Louisville, KY, two students will be selected to represent our region at The Jimmy Awards in New York City, which includes an all-expenses paid 10 days of private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with theatre professionals, culminating in a national awards ceremony in a Broadway theater.

Anderson County, Kentucky

Anderson County High School

Boone County, Kentucky

Randall K. Cooper High School

Larry A. Ryle High School

Boyle County, Kentucky

Boyle County High School

Clark County, Indiana

Our Lady of Providence High School

Silver Creek High School

Clark County, Kentucky

George Rogers Clark High School

Daviess County, Kentucky

Daviess County High School

Fayette County, Kentucky

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Lafayette High School

Bryan Station High School

Floyd County, Indiana

New Albany High School

Floyd Central High School

Franklin County, Kentucky

Franklin County High School

Western Hills High School

Graves County, Kentucky

Graves County High School

Hardin County, Kentucky

John Hardin High School

Jefferson County, Kentucky

Sacred Heart Academy

Assumption High School

Youth Performing Arts School at DuPont Manual High School

Trinity High School

Louisville Collegiate School

Mercy Academy

Kentucky Country Day School

Ballard High School

Jessamine County, Kentucky

East Jessamine High School

West Jessamine High School

Kenton County, Kentucky

Beechwood High School

McCracken County, Kentucky

McCracken County High School

Mercer County, Kentucky

Mercer County Senior High School

Oldham County, Kentucky

North Oldham High School

Rowan County, Kentucky

Rowan County Senior High School

Warren County, Kentucky

Greenwood High School

Warren Central High School

Woodford County, Kentucky

Woodford County High School

The participating schools will have a team of three adjudicators view their musical. Schools and students can be nominated in numerous categories, including:

Behind The Scenes Excellence

Outstanding Community Engagement (i.e. fundraising for charity, raising awareness of an important issue, etc.)

Student Reporter Recognition

Outstanding Student Designer

Outstanding Arts Mentor

Outstanding Technical Execution

Outstanding Dance Execution

Outstanding Ensemble Performance

Best Actor in a Supporting Role*

Best Actress in a Supporting Role*

Best Actor in a Leading Role*

Best Actress in a Leading Role*

Best Overall Musical Production

*Students are adjudicated in the category corresponding to their gender identification, not the gender of the role they play. Students identifying as non-binary or gender-fluid may choose to either select the category in which they wish to be adjudicated (regardless of the gender of the role) or they may be adjudicated based on the gender of the role they play.

The KPA Bradley Awards are named in honor of Bradley Broecker, whose central role in bringing touring Broadway shows to Kentuckiana has made immeasurable impact on the region's vibrancy.

For more information, visit the KPA Bradley Awards website.