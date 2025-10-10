 tracker
2026 KPA Bradley Awards Unveils Participating Schools

This year, the program expanded to include both Fall and Spring productions at 35 schools across 20 counties.

Kentucky Performing Arts has unveiled the Kentucky and Southern Indiana High Schools participating in the 2026 KPA Bradley Awards.  This year, the program expanded to include both Fall and Spring productions at 35 schools across 20 counties. This program is an official participant in The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), known also as The Jimmy Awards.

While KPA's Governor's School for the Arts program celebrates young artists at a state level, KPA Bradley Awards launches our talented youth from both Kentucky and Southern Indiana to the national stage while simultaneously building community amongst our region's high school theatre programs.

KPA Bradley Awards partner with high schools across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to evaluate a musical production at each participating school, culminating in an awards ceremony modeled after the Tony Awards.  Awards will be in various categories, of which students, educators, and ensembles are eligible.   During the awards ceremony, held at a

KPA venue in Louisville, KY, two students will be selected to represent our region at The Jimmy Awards in New York City, which includes an all-expenses paid 10 days of private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with theatre professionals, culminating in a national awards ceremony in a Broadway theater.

 

Anderson County, Kentucky

  • Anderson County High School

Boone County, Kentucky

  • Randall K. Cooper High School

  • Larry A. Ryle High School

Boyle County, Kentucky

  • Boyle County High School

Clark County, Indiana

  • Our Lady of Providence High School

  • Silver Creek High School

Clark County, Kentucky

Daviess County, Kentucky

  • Daviess County High School

Fayette County, Kentucky

Floyd County, Indiana

  • New Albany High School

  • Floyd Central High School

Franklin County, Kentucky

  • Franklin County High School

  • Western Hills High School

Graves County, Kentucky

  • Graves County High School

Hardin County, Kentucky

Jefferson County, Kentucky

  • Sacred Heart Academy

  • Assumption High School

  • Youth Performing Arts School at DuPont Manual High School

  • Trinity High School

  • Louisville Collegiate School

  • Mercy Academy

  • Kentucky Country Day School

  • Ballard High School

Jessamine County, Kentucky

  • East Jessamine High School

  • West Jessamine High School

Kenton County, Kentucky

  • Beechwood High School

McCracken County, Kentucky

  • McCracken County High School

Mercer County, Kentucky

  • Mercer County Senior High School

Oldham County, Kentucky

  • North Oldham High School

Rowan County, Kentucky

  • Rowan County Senior High School

Warren County, Kentucky

  • Greenwood High School

  • Warren Central High School

Woodford County, Kentucky

  • Woodford County High School

 

The participating schools will have a team of three adjudicators view their musical. Schools and students can be nominated in numerous categories, including:

  • Behind The Scenes Excellence
  • Outstanding Community Engagement (i.e. fundraising for charity, raising awareness of an important issue, etc.)
  • Student Reporter Recognition
  • Outstanding Student Designer
  • Outstanding Arts Mentor
  • Outstanding Technical Execution
  • Outstanding Dance Execution
  • Outstanding Ensemble Performance
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role*
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role*
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role*
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role*
  • Best Overall Musical Production

 

*Students are adjudicated in the category corresponding to their gender identification, not the gender of the role they play. Students identifying as non-binary or gender-fluid may choose to either select the category in which they wish to be adjudicated (regardless of the gender of the role) or they may be adjudicated based on the gender of the role they play.

The KPA Bradley Awards are named in honor of Bradley Broecker, whose central role in bringing touring Broadway shows to Kentuckiana has made immeasurable impact on the region's vibrancy.

For more information, visit the KPA Bradley Awards website.

