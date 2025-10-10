2026 KPA Bradley Awards Unveils Participating Schools

This year, the program expanded to include both Fall and Spring productions at 35 schools across 20 counties.
Kentucky Performing Arts has unveiled the Kentucky and Southern Indiana High Schools participating in the 2026 KPA Bradley Awards. This year, the program expanded to include both Fall and Spring productions at 35 schools across 20 counties. This program is an official participant in The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), known also as The Jimmy Awards.
While KPA's Governor's School for the Arts program celebrates young artists at a state level, KPA Bradley Awards launches our talented youth from both Kentucky and Southern Indiana to the national stage while simultaneously building community amongst our region's high school theatre programs.
KPA Bradley Awards partner with high schools across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to evaluate a musical production at each participating school, culminating in an awards ceremony modeled after the Tony Awards. Awards will be in various categories, of which students, educators, and ensembles are eligible. During the awards ceremony, held at a
KPA venue in Louisville, KY, two students will be selected to represent our region at The Jimmy Awards in New York City, which includes an all-expenses paid 10 days of private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with theatre professionals, culminating in a national awards ceremony in a Broadway theater.
Anderson County High School
Randall K. Cooper High School
Larry A. Ryle High School
Boyle County High School
Our Lady of Providence High School
Silver Creek High School
George Rogers Clark High School
Daviess County High School
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Lafayette High School
Bryan Station High School
New Albany High School
Floyd Central High School
Franklin County High School
Western Hills High School
Graves County High School
John Hardin High School
Sacred Heart Academy
Assumption High School
Youth Performing Arts School at DuPont Manual High School
Trinity High School
Louisville Collegiate School
Mercy Academy
Kentucky Country Day School
Ballard High School
East Jessamine High School
West Jessamine High School
Beechwood High School
McCracken County High School
Mercer County Senior High School
North Oldham High School
Rowan County Senior High School
Greenwood High School
Warren Central High School
Woodford County High School
The participating schools will have a team of three adjudicators view their musical. Schools and students can be nominated in numerous categories, including:
*Students are adjudicated in the category corresponding to their gender identification, not the gender of the role they play. Students identifying as non-binary or gender-fluid may choose to either select the category in which they wish to be adjudicated (regardless of the gender of the role) or they may be adjudicated based on the gender of the role they play.
The KPA Bradley Awards are named in honor of Bradley Broecker, whose central role in bringing touring Broadway shows to Kentuckiana has made immeasurable impact on the region's vibrancy.
For more information, visit the KPA Bradley Awards website.
Videos