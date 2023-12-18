2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, Pandora Productions & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

May O'Nays - ANITA DO-OVER - DragDaddy Productions 71%

Kimcherie Lloyd - WE ARE - VOICES of Kentuckiana 29%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Canon - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 13%

Sabrina Robinson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 12%

Daniel Scofield - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 11%

Rebecca Brewer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 9%

Zachary Boone - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 9%

Jill Caroll - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 9%

Zachary Boone - THE WEDDING SINGER - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Heather Folsom - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Heather Folsom - SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Amy Miller - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 5%

Brian Gligor - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 4%

Zachary Boone - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 4%

Valerie Cannon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Brayli Temple - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Hayswood Theatre 1%

Valerie Canon - UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Susan Neason Toy - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 18%

Mandy Kramer/Danielle McKinney - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 17%

Kelley Slayton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 16%

Olivia Coxon - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 13%

Cathy Ryan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 10%

Jason Cooper - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

Mandy Kramer - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 5%

Mandy Kramer - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 5%

Natalie Bowman - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Natalie Bowman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tony Lewis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 13%

Rachel Strader - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 12%

Jason Cooper - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%

Zachary Boone - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 9%

Brian Gligor - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 8%

Beth Craig Hall - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 7%

Suzanne Allen - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 7%

Heather Folsom - SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Zachary Boone - THE WEDDING SINGER - Redline Performing Arts 4%

Cyndi Powell Chaney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Lee Buckholz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Zachary Boone - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 3%

Brian Gligor - GODSPELL - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 3%

Cathy Ryan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Gabriel Vanover - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 2%

Jason Roseberry - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 2%

Cathy Ryan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

Jason Cooper - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

Rush Trowel - DREAM GIRLS - Faithworks Studios 1%

Valerie Canon - UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 1%

Cyndi Chaney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Gil Reyes - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Pandora Productions 23%

Jim Hesselman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 11%

Mike Price - THE NERD - Clarksville Little Theatre 10%

Jason Cooper - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 9%

Tyler Tate - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 9%

Larry Chaney - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 9%

Charlie Meredith - COHERENCE - Time Slip 9%

Alonzo Ramont - DOT - Pandora Productions 8%

Jim Hesselman - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Kelly Kapp - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Rose Island Playhouse 4%

Allen Platt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hayswood Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 11%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 11%

MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 8%

THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 8%

LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 6%

LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

COHERENCE - Timeslip Theatre 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Timeslip Theatre 3%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 2%

SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks 2%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Rose Island Playhouse 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 2%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little Theatre 1%

SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 1%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

DOT - Pandora Productions 1%

THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Lewis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 18%

Nick Dent - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 13%

Tyler Warner - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%

Larry Chaney - CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little theatre 11%

Aaron Allen - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 9%

Colton Bachinski - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 9%

Jesse AlFord - COHERENCE - TimeSlip Theatre 8%

Jesse AlFord - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 5%

Kota Earnhardt - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 4%

Jesse AlFord - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 3%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 3%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 3%

Brad Murphy - DREAM GIRLS - Faithworks Studios 2%

Brad Murphy - SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Faithworks Studios 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jeanne-Marie Rogers - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 17%

Angie Hopperton - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 13%

Scott Bradley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 12%

Emily Fields - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 11%

Russell Cooper - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

Tasha Hatchett - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 7%

Julie McKay - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 6%

Nina Espinueva - UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 6%

Chris Harbeson Borgelt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Chris Harbeson-Borgelt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 5%

Paul Stiller - CRY BABY - Minds Eye Theatre 5%

Russell Cooper - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 3%



Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 13%

BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 10%

THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 7%

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 7%

LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 7%

MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 6%

GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southen Indiana 2%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 2%

DREAM GRILS - Faithworks Studios 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little theatre 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 1%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Redline Performing Arts 1%

MEMPHIS - The Lexington Theatre Company 1%

UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Geoffrey Barnes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 12%

Trent Everett Byers - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 9%

Naomi Wayne - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 9%

Myranda Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 6%

KB Merchant - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 6%

Annie Weible - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 6%

Briley Dunn - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 5%

Peighton Radlein - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 5%

Derrick Palmer - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 5%

Karly Jones - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 4%

Richard Ryan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 4%

Sydney Warner - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 4%

Michael J. Drury - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 3%

Sara King Bliss - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Mark Merck - SOMETHING ROTTEN - CLT 3%

Tyler Bliss - SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Jim Hesselman - GRUMPY OLD MEN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Billy Bass - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks 2%

Jericah Greene - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 2%

Jennifer Poliskie - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 2%

Kara Merchant - MEAN GIRLS - ACT Louisville Productions 1%

Heidi Platt - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 1%

Bridget Thomas - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer Poliskie - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

Tyler Akin - CRY-BABY - Mind's Eye Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Cary Wiger - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 18%

Brad Lambert - THE NERD - Clarksville Little Theatre 11%

Hannah Leichleiter - COHERENCE - Time Slip 11%

Joseph Glaser - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%

Robbie Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 7%

Sage Martin - DOT - Pandora Productions 6%

Clark Worden - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 6%

Cindy Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 6%

Kym Vaughn - DOT - Pandora Productions 5%

Christie Thompkins - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 4%

Bekah Cobb - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Little Colonel's Playhouse 3%

Jake Minton - A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 3%

Jack Wallen - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 3%

G.B. Dixon - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 2%

Karole Spangler - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 1%

Simon Isham - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 1%

Amber Eldreion - A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0%



Best Play

LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 18%

A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 12%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 9%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kentucky Shakespeare 8%

COHERENCE - Time Slip 8%

THE NERD - Clarksville Little theatre 8%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Rose Island Playhouse 7%

THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 6%

FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 4%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 4%

DOT - Pandora Productions 4%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 3%

THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Little Colonel's Playhouse 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hayswood Theatre 2%

EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Jump - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 34%

Ron Riall - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 19%

Karl Anderson - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 15%

Eric Allgeier - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 10%

Larry Chaney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 8%

Eric Allgeier - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 5%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 5%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephan Carpenter - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 24%

Tiago Vehlo and Michael Perysian - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 23%

Bryan Van der Zowen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 14%

Jason Cooper - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%

Chris Dowell - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 9%

Kota Earnhardt - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 7%

David Nelson - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 4%

David Nelson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Aaron Pryor - DREAM GIRLS - Faithworks Studios 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Karly Jones - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 8%

Em Olson - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Peighton Radlein - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 6%

William Nickles - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 6%

Julianne Horn - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 6%

Andrew Roy - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain Theatre 5%

Trent Byers - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 5%

Mandi Elkins-Hutchins - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Katie Kennedy - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 4%

Mimi Housewright - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 4%

Emily Schroering - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 4%

Greg Wood - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 4%

Lyndsey Jane Pennington - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Alex Craig - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 3%

Michael J. Drury - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 3%

Sage Martin - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 3%

Jason Lindsey - CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Jason Cooper - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Jason Potts - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

Alex Roby - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

John Trueblood - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

Kate Ballowe - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 2%

Tyler Dippold - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 2%

David Harbeson Borgelt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little a theatre 2%

Alex Roby - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shayne Brakefield - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 33%

Myranda Thomas - COHERENCE - Time SLip 29%

Greg Wood - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 17%

Maddox McMahan - THE NERD - Clarksville Little Theatre 15%

Erica Denise - A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 4%

John Aurelius - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 2%

Amber Eldreion - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 32%

LION KING - Clarksville Little Theatre 28%

MATILDA - Time Slip 23%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Derby Dinner Playhouse 17%

