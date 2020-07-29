Zoom Events Explores How To Honor And Take Care Of Our HIV+ Elders And Long Term Survivors

A free zoom seminar this Friday, July 31, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm PT. This week's event covers Covid-19 & HIV: Kupuna: Understanding the Native Hawaiian relationship to our elders and how our HIV elders have influenced modern day HIV. How to honor and take care of our HIV+ Elders and long term survivors. The event is presented by the Life Group LA. The events' guest speaker is Keiva Lei Cadena

This event if free but does require registering prior to the event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on July 31, 2020 by 9 am pst.

The entire series of Covid-19 & HIV is produced by the non-profit, Life Group LA. All the past events can be seen for free at http://thelifegroupla.org/covid19/

Keiva Lei Cadena

Keiva Lei Cadena is a Native Hawaiian woman of trans experience. Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Keiva has called Honolulu, Hawaii home for the last 20 years. She was diagnosed with HIV in August of 2004.

Keiva is currently the Community Engagement Coordinator at Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (HHHRC), where she plans and facilitates programs, retreats, events, and groups, designed to empower, educate, support, and cultivate leadership and advocacy amongst the HIV+ community across the state of Hawaii. Keiva specializes in HIV testing counseling and linkage for newly diagnosed individuals. Nationally, she sits on the Positively Trans-National Advisory Board, she is a member of Positive Women's Network and is also a graduate of NMAC's Building Leader of Color-BLOC Program.

Michael Carver

Michael grew up in a small Mormon farm town. He was in his teens when he watched the Stonewall riots on TV, from that point on, he knew he wanted to get out of the intolerant environment he was in and become an activist. Disclosing to his parents that he was gay was awful, but it was nothing compared to telling them in 1984 that he was diagnosed with AIDS. At that time, doctors told him he might live a few months to 2 years at best. He managed to survive until the first successful drug therapy was discovered in 1996. Within a few months he was undetectable, and has maintained that status to the present. He can't describe the horrors he witnessed during the AIDS pandemic, but it made him an advocate for the rights of other long-term AIDS survivors, as well as LGBTQ civil rights. Michael was involved in the early campaign for gay marriage in Hawaii in 1998.

The Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 35th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.

Once you register for the event an email will be sent to you 7/31 by 9am with the Zoom link once you are signed up. If you have any questions, please call 888-208-8081. We suggest you download and install the ZOOM application before you try and log in.

