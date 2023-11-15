Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

ZZ to Perform Live At Troubadour In Celebration Of New Album LOVE IN THE CLUB

LA-based creative ZZ is performing live at Troubadour on Monday, Nov 20th.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Photos: See Alfred Molina, John Douglas Thompson & Chris Perfetti in INHERIT THE WIND at P Photo 3 Photos: See Alfred Molina & More in INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl Photo 4 Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl

ZZ to Perform Live At Troubadour In Celebration Of New Album LOVE IN THE CLUB

LA-based creative ZZ is performing live at Troubadour on Monday, Nov 20th. ZZ is fresh off the release of his latest album Love In The Club! Tickets and event info Click Here

Indian-American artist ZZ uses his love for dance-pop as the inspiration behind his brilliant new album "Love In The Club." Still infused with his signature hip hop rhythms, the album includes standout tracks like the remarkably infectious "STAY DOWN," his smooth and charismatic collaboration with Destin Laurel "Let's Party" and anthemic track "BARBIE." Along with the album, ZZshares a music video for "OUT OF TIME," watch it here

Stream ZZ's new album "Love In The Club" here

Raised in New Delhi and relocated to Los Angeles, ZZ is a songwriter, producer, and DIY creative that shoots his own music videos, including his latest visuals for "bliss." ZZ's music is driven by his impeccable melodic style, but his drive to experiment with different sounds and genres has further developed into a wide-ranging skillset and diverse catalog.

ZZ has been a fast-rising talent garnering millions of streams and tons of support from Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, while receiving praise from the likes of Daily Chiefers, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones To Watch, Noctis Mag, Elevator Mag, Noisey, and Rolling Stone. ZZ has made himself known collaborating with artists such as Timbaland, FRVRFRIDAY, Destin Laurel, 24kGoldn, Guapdad 4000, Kodie Shane, and music video director LONEWOLF. He has developed an organic following in New Delhi selling out shows and performing alongside Russ at JLN Stadium as well as getting his albums into the top 100 charts on Apple Music India.

With an impressive hip-hop resume already under his belt, ZZ's new dance-pop inspired effort firmly positions the multi-talented creator as an artist on the verge of greatness.

Stream LOVE IN THE CLUB HERE

"Love In The Club" Tracklist:

  1. NOWADAYS (feat. edwin)
  2. is u with it?? (feat. Bill)
  3. TIMEZONE
  4. BARBIE (feat. Thorii)
  5. 3.91 billion
  6. STAY DOWN
  7. LET'S PARTY (feat. Destin Laurel)
  8. xmas_freestyle
  9. so upsetting...
  10. bad news
  11. OUT OF TIME
  12. Tiana's outro

Follow ZZ: INSTAGRAM | SPOTIFY | YOUTUBE

Monday November 20, 2023

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

21+

Cover: $20.00


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Alexandra Billings, Ito Aghayere, and More Will Lead POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Photo
Alexandra Billings, Ito Aghayere, and More Will Lead POTUS at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its Los Angeles premiere of the three-time Tony Award-nominated play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Find out who is joining the cast here!

2
The Long Beach Symphony Pops Performs Holiday Swing Concert Photo
The Long Beach Symphony Pops Performs 'Holiday Swing' Concert

Long Beach Symphony will ring in the holidays with Byron Stripling's Holiday Swing! Byron and Sidney McSweeney will light up your holiday stage with their infectious yuletide joy and everyone's favorite seasonal tunes.  

3
Eight Ball Theatre Signs Deal With Hudson Theatres Photo
Eight Ball Theatre Signs Deal With Hudson Theatres

Eight Ball Theatre has signed a residency agreement with the Hudson Theatres Los Angeles.

4
Tickets to Comedian Kate Berlants KATE at Pasadena Playhouse on Sale Now Photo
Tickets to Comedian Kate Berlant's KATE at Pasadena Playhouse on Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for KATE, comedian Kate Berlant’s hit show direct from New York, at Pasadena Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas in Los Angeles Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/13-12/14)
Beachcomber in Los Angeles Beachcomber
The MAIN (11/10-11/26)
Tabletop The Musical in Los Angeles Tabletop The Musical
Let Live Theater at The Actors Company (11/03-11/19)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
All's Well That Ends Well in Los Angeles All's Well That Ends Well
The Porters of Hellsgate (11/17-12/03)
King Hedley II in Los Angeles King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
Rent the Perfect Sports Car Show in Los Angeles Rent the Perfect Sports Car Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-5/03)
Holidays with Jennifer Holliday in Los Angeles Holidays with Jennifer Holliday
Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza (12/02-12/03)
Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink in Los Angeles Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (1/27-1/27)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (6/21-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You