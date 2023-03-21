Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ZEBRA to Launch Nationwide 2023 Tour

ZEBRA will also return to their club days to give the fans a special treat by playing several Led Zeppelin classics the way only Zebra can!

Mar. 21, 2023  

The mighty ZEBRA, 40 years ago today on March 21st 1983 released their acclaimed self titled debut album, selling out shows everywhere becoming one of Atlantic Records fastest rising stars. The record was quickly certified GOLD within a few short months.

In celebration of their 1983 release, Zebra has announced nationwide 2023 tour dates, performing the entire ZEBRA debut record from top to bottom, in order, along with other fan favorites and deep cuts from their entire catalog.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY | WATCH ON YOUTUBE

The first string of dates are below with more to be announced in the coming months...

Check their tour schedule for shows in your area.

April 8 The Arcada, St Charles IL

April 14 The Landis Theater, Vineland NJ

April 15 The Space, Westbury NY

May 17 The Wildey Theater, Edwardsville IL

May 19 The Sanctuary, McKinney TX

June 1 The Van Buren, Phoenix AZ

June 2 Counts Vamp'd, Las Vegas NV

June 3 Whisky A Go Go, Hollywood CA

June 17 House of Blues, Houston TX

Nov 18 House of Blues, New Orleans LA

Get the VIP meet and greet experience for all dates by visiting here.

Zebra galloped out of New Orleans in early 1975. The trio, consisting of Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso, concocted their moniker from a 1926 Vogue magazine cover and soon won over the South and East Coast.

Zebra's self-titled debut album, released on March 21st 1983 went gold, and at that time was the fastest selling debut album in Atlantic Records history thanks to the radio and MTV airplay of "Tell Me What You Want" and "Who's Behind the Door?"

Zebra's live performances showcase all the classic Zebra tunes, and for this year only will consist of the debut album in order for the first time. "Who's Behind the Door?", "Tell Me What You Want", "Wait Until the Summer's Gone", "Bears", "One More Chance" and other all-time favorites including mind blowing covers of Led Zeppelin.

In 2010 Zebra was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and is acknowledged as Louisiana's #1 Rock and Roll band by the Louisiana Music Commission. On October 18, 2012 Zebra was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

For more information on Zebra, visit www.thedoor.com




