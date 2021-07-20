YOUR REASON FOR BEING to be Presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021

YOUR REASON FOR BEING is calling out to the Amazing You. What is your Big Dream, your Soul's Calling, your Life's Purpose? Come and discover, "Your Reason for Being." The Sacred Actor previews YOUR REASON FOR BEING, an exciting, fully original, interactive, collaborative, devised theatre production happening live at Thymele Arts (California Room), 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029 on Sunday, August 8th, 2021 @ 7PM.

Ikigai, the Japanese word meaning, "Your Reason for Being," is the integration of 4 crucial elements: What you love, what you are good at, what the world needs and how you can get paid for it. Come see our bold and inspiring search for this "holy grail" of human fulfillment and joy. Perhaps if you're ready (and maybe even a little bit lucky) you may even find your own Ikigai, Your Reason for Being.

Produced by: The Sacred Actor Theatre Company. Presented by: Asylum for: The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021. Directed by: Josh Galitsky. Ensemble: Paola Angarita, Gina Ansaldi, Renee Dawson, Krystal Ker, Dondre Anfernee Massey, Edie Pilar, Emma Potts & Lindsay Shelton.

WHERE: Thymele Arts (California Room), 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sunday, August 8th @ 7PM (Preview)

Sunday, August 15th @ 1PM

Friday, August 20th @ 9PM

Monday, August 23rd @ 6:30PM

Saturday, August 28th @ 2PM

TICKET PRICE: $15

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7172?tab=tickets

18 and Over Only

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR::

Josh Galitsky (Director) is a passionate, caring and supportive devised theatre director and teacher who creates a safe playground of collaboration for the actor to explore and unleash their most genuine, interesting and dynamic work. Josh is a "soul cheerleader" to the performing artist, gently and humorously guiding a process of self-discovery of the human spirit.

You can see more of Josh's creative productions at: www.thesacredactor.com.