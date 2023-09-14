World Premiere of ELEPHANT SHAVINGS Extended at Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble has extended the world premiere Elephant Shavings through October 8. “Worlds created, maintained and destroyed while you wait.” Written and directed by Odyssey Theatre Ensemble artistic director Ron Sossi and set within the walls of West L.A.’s Odyssey Theatre complex, Elephant Shavings is “a lazy person’s guide to enlightenment.” The stage is set for drama, humor and absurdity when one member of a theater’s acting ensemble finds herself challenged to confront the common dreams we have about the nature of reality.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO:

• Written and Directed by Ron Sossi

• Starring Denise Blasor, Diana Cignoni, Jack Geren, Jeff LeBeau, Cameron Meyer and Giovanna Quinto

• Produced by Beth Hogan

• Presented by the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, Ron Sossi Artistic Director

WHEN:

Extended through Oct. 8

Remaining performances:

• Fridays at 8 p.m.*: Sept. 22; Sept 29; Oct. 6 (dark Sept. 15)

• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Sept. 16; Sept. 23; Sept. 30; Oct. 7

• Sundays at 2 p.m.: Sept. 17; Sept. 24; Oct. 1; Oct. 8

• Monday at 8 p.m.**: Sept. 18 ONLY

*Friday nights are “Wine Nights”: Enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and after the show.

** Enjoy live music following the performance on Monday, Sept. 18.

WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025

TICKET PRICES:

• Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $25–$40

• Monday, Sept. 18: Pay-What-You-Will (reservations open online and at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.)

HOW:

Click Here

(310) 477-2055 ext. 2

