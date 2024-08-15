World Premiere of BROOKLYN'S WAY to Open at Theatre 68

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre 68 will present BROOKLYN’S WAY… A world premiere production by critically acclaimed playwright Sam Henry Kass.

Ronnie Marmo will be directing the irreverent dramedy that opens September 7 - October 13, 2024.



They met on a studio lot. He’s a quirky veteran writer, emotionally fractured by his belief that he has “sold out” creatively… She’s a young and fierce writer’s assistant, intrigued by his talent, and fearful of his inability to avoid self-destructing. Two people now aligned forever, yet separated by life and the circumstances they both face. One needing desperately to confront his past, the other trying to define her future. "BROOKLYN'S WAY...." An impossible choice with life-long regrets and repercussions.



THE CREATIVES



Amye Partain – Brooklyn

Jonathan R. Freeman – Scoot

Sam Henry Kass – Playwright

Ronnie Marmo – Director / Producer

Matt Richter – Lighting & Projection Design

Casting Director - Lisa Zambetti

Taylor Abbay – Stage Manager

Sandra Kuker-Franco – SANDRA KUKER PR - Publicity

Theatre 68 – Producer



Preview Performance

Friday, September 6th



Show Opens

Saturday, September 7th



Show Closes

October 13th



Performances – In The Rosalie Theatre @ Theatre 68 Arts Complex

Friday & Saturday @ 8pm and Sunday @ 7pm

General Admission: $25. (Preview: $20). Running time 80 minutes

Tickets online at: www.theatre68.com

For more information go to: www.theatre68.com



Comments

