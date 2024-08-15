News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

World Premiere of BROOKLYN'S WAY to Open at Theatre 68

Ronnie Marmo will be directing the irreverent dramedy that opens September 7 - October 13, 2024.

By: Aug. 15, 2024
World Premiere of BROOKLYN'S WAY to Open at Theatre 68 Image
Theatre 68 will present BROOKLYN’S WAY… A world premiere production by critically acclaimed playwright Sam Henry Kass.  

They met on a studio lot. He’s a quirky veteran writer, emotionally fractured by his belief that he has “sold out” creatively… She’s a young and fierce writer’s assistant, intrigued by his talent, and fearful of his inability to avoid self-destructing. Two people now aligned forever, yet separated by life and the circumstances they both face. One needing desperately to confront his past, the other trying to define her future. "BROOKLYN'S WAY...." An impossible choice with life-long regrets and repercussions.
 

THE CREATIVES
 

Amye Partain – Brooklyn
Jonathan R. Freeman – Scoot
Sam Henry Kass – Playwright
Ronnie Marmo – Director / Producer
Matt Richter – Lighting & Projection Design
Casting Director - Lisa Zambetti
Taylor Abbay – Stage Manager
Sandra Kuker-Franco – SANDRA KUKER PR - Publicity
Theatre 68 – Producer 
 
Preview Performance
Friday, September 6th
 
Show Opens
Saturday, September 7th
 
Show Closes 
October 13th
 
Performances – In The Rosalie Theatre @ Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Friday & Saturday @ 8pm and Sunday @ 7pm
General Admission:  $25.  (Preview:  $20).  Running time 80 minutes
Tickets online at: www.theatre68.com
For more information go to:  www.theatre68.com
 




