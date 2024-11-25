World Premiere Play LISTING To Open In January At Theatre 40

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere engagement of a new play, LISTING by Russell Brown. Directed by Tom Lazarus, has been announced at Theatre Forty from January 16- February 16, 2025.

Raymond is a real estate agent with a passion for historic preservation. His dream listing arrives when the owner of one of Los Angeles' architecturally significant homes asks him to represent her modernist masterpiece. Open houses bring bumbling buyers and development speculators. When catastrophe strikes and the terms of the sale are hijacked, Raymond's well-intentioned hopes and plans are thrown into chaos. Even the house itself seems to have its own nefarious agenda. Tragedy, societal tension, and ghosts of the home's past all simmer to the surface, and the home's good bones can't hide the bad blood.

Russell Brown is the playwright. He is an award-winning filmmaker. His filmography includes five narrative features, two full-length documentaries, and a number of well-regarded narrative and documentary shorts. His films have opened theatrically to favorable reviews after playing at more than 270 festivals worldwide. Brown's work has garnered national and international awards for directing, writing, acting and editing. His most recent movie, Loren & Rose, starring screen icon Jacqueline Bisset, was named a best film of the year by Rex Reed, after winning dozens of festival prizes and garnering stellar reviews. His films are held as part of the collection at the UCLA Film and Television archive. Russell is also founder and board chair of Friends of Residential Treasures: Los Angeles (FORT:LA) a nonprofit dedicated to building community through exploration of architecture. The LA Conservancy, California Preservation Foundation, California Humanities, the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, and other institutions have recognized FORT: LA's achievements. Listing is Russell's first produced work for the stage.

Tom Lazarus is the director of Listing.. His previous stage directing credits include his own play The Princes of King Road, and Twelve Angry Jurors. He will direct Network at Group Repertory in March 2025. Mr. Lazarus has written seven Movies of the Week, worked on for nine network series and has had eight feature films made from his original screenplays including the #1 film in America upon its release Stigmata.

The cast of Listing includes Michael Gambiano, Idielis Hernandez, Bradley James Holzer, Michele MacGregor, Nakasha Norwood, Sherrick O'Quinn, Ian Riegler, Katyana Rocker-Cook, Tack Sappington, Anibal Silveyra, Mark Stancato, Mouchette van Helsdingen, and Tamir Yardenne.

Listing is a play by an L.A.-based playwright which examines the place of history in considering the architecture of the city in a changing world. There's also romance, forbidden sex, racial tensions, deception, and even a touch of the supernatural.

In short, this is a play for Angelenos in particular to enjoy.

Comments