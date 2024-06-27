World Premiere Of CREVASSE To Be Presented By Son of Semele and The Victory Theatre Center

Experience the world premiere of CREVASSE from July 26 to August 18, a gripping true story of betrayal, Nazi propaganda, and cartoons.
Son of Semele and The Victory Theatre Center will present the world premiere of Crevasse by Tom Jacobson.
In 1938, German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl went to Hollywood to find American distribution for her award-winning film, Olympia. Only one studio head would meet with her: Walt Disney. Ann Noble and Leo Marks star in an astonishing true story of betrayal, Nazi propaganda and cartoons.
• Written by Tom Jacobson
• Directed by Matthew McCray
• Starring Leo Marks and Ann Noble
• Presented by Son of Semele and The Victory Theatre Center
Previews: July 19 and July 20
Performances: July 26–Aug. 18
• Fridays at 8 p.m.: July 19 (preview), July 26 (opening night), Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug, 16
• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: July 20 (preview), July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 17
• Sundays at 4 p.m.: July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18
The Victory Theatre Centre
3326 W Victory Blvd
Burbank, CA 91505
• Performances: $32–$40
• Groups, students, seniors and union members: $25
• Previews: $20
www.thevictorytheatrecenter.org
818-841-5421
