World Premiere HFF Comedy EXTRAORDINARY Comes to Studio C Theatre

May. 11, 2019  

World Premiere HFF Comedy EXTRAORDINARY Comes to Studio C Theatre

Courtenay McQueston is thrilled to present a killer comedy by Chambers Stevens, with acclaimed actor Jae Head (The Blindside, Hancock, and Friday Night Lights), making his directorial debut and starring Ashley McQueston. A world premiere comedy about how your weakness is sometimes your biggest strength. Opening June 8 at Studio C Theatre, located at 6448 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. 90038. Tickets on sale at: http://hff19.org/6084

 

A one person comedy about a girl who is ExtraOrdinary. Meaning she is 'extra' ordinary. She doesn't stand out in a crowd, in her family, at school or even on stage. But that's what she loves - the stage! This comedy follows her life in the theater starting out in kindergarten. She enjoys mayhem and does nothing to stop it when she sees something about to go wrong, even though she may not have been the cause. So if the heroine wants to get the part she has no choice but murder.

 

THE TEAM

Starring Ashley McQueston

Playwright Chambers Stevens

Director Jae Head

Costume Designer Evie Uzarowicz

 

THEATRE & PERFORMANCES

Studio C - 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. 90038

 

Dates and Prices:

June 8: 1:00PM - Price: 18 Cents

June 14: 7:00PM - Price: 5 Dollars

June 19: 8:30PM - Price: 5 Dollars

June 23: 11:30 AM - Price: 5 Dollars

June 28: 6:00PM - Price: 5 Dollars

 

Purchase tickets at: http://hff19.org/6084

 



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • World Premiere HFF Comedy EXTRAORDINARY Comes to Studio C Theatre
  • Actress Loses All Her Hair And Turns It Into Her Superpower, And A Show
  • Tribute In Honor Of The Passing Of Pacific Symphony's Principal Cellist, Timothy Landauer Announced
  • Celebration Presents HYPOCRITES & STRIPPERS As Part Of CELEBRATING NEW WORKS Series
  • DRAG QUEEN OF THE YEAR Announced At The Montalban Theatre
  • New Media Film Festival Highlights Story And State-Of-The-Art Craft

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup