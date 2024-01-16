World Ballet Festival to Launch In 4 US Cities June 2024

World Ballet Company announces World Ballet Festival, a first-of-its-kind touring festival celebrating all that ballet has to offer. The Festival will showcase an array of ballet programming from beloved classics to today's most exciting new works. In its debut year, World Ballet Festival will present three performances each weekend in June in the following cities:

Minneapolis, MN at the Pantages Theatre, June 7 – 9

Spokane, WA at First Interstate Center for the Arts, June 14 – 16

Detroit, MI at the Music Hall, June 21 – 23

San Diego, CA at Civic Center, June 28 – 30

The Festival program will feature ballet blockbusters and encompass a range of ballets from romantic to comic. Among the performers scheduled to appear are Tiler Peck and Roman Meija of New York City Ballet; Aviva Gefler-Mundl, Marcos Hernandez, and Kate Inoue of Los Angeles Ballet; Rasmus Ahlgren of Boston Ballet; and Ekaterina Malkovich, Constantine Geronik, and Andrea Lassakova of World Ballet Company. Additionally, a local ballet company will be featured in each city giving local dancers the opportunity to share the stage with seasoned professionals. Full programming details will be announced in the coming months.



Public ticket sales begin Friday, January 19 at WorldBalletFestival.com.



World Ballet Festival is produced by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, with programming director Adrian Blake Mitchell, a graduate of the Vaganova Academy and former member of the Mikhailovsky Ballet Company. World Ballet Festival will be presented in new cities each year with a goal to bring ballet to every corner of the country.

“We are thrilled to bring World Ballet Festival to audiences across the country starting with four cities in our first year,” said producers Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick. “The performing arts are a powerful way to bring people together and open up new worlds of wonder and possibility. We look forward to sharing this unique celebration of ballet with new cities in future years as part of our mission to open the incredible world of ballet to everyone.”



World Ballet Company is driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone. In addition to World Ballet Festival, the Company presents World Ballet Series and offers “Ballet for All” Masterclasses with the aim of developing the ballet audiences of tomorrow and ensuring nationwide access to the art form.



Based in Los Angeles, and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, World Ballet Company leverages decades of combined entertainment expertise to create, produce, and tour original productions that appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. By presenting in cities with less access to ballet, the company introduces the art form to new audiences while offering established ballet fans an annual occasion to look forward to.



The company's signature program, World Ballet Series presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities across the country. The company attracts many International Artists and is composed of renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries. The family-friendly productions feature timeless scores, rich storytelling, vivid hand-painted sets, and stunning hand-crafted costumes. To date, World Ballet Series has travelled to more than 280 cities reaching an audience of more than 250,000, many of whom are first time attendees to a ballet.