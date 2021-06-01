Works by Manny Castro Now On View At UTA Artist Space

UTA Artist Space presents Stormscape, an exhibition of new paintings of land and seascapes accompanied by large-scale sculpture by the Cuban American painter and sculptor Manny Castro. The exhibition narrative centers on a lone figure on a raft at sea, symbolizing the pilgrimage of Cuban exiles and the bravery of all immigrants venturing into the unknown across shores. Castro's turbulent, atmospheric paintings transform the typically sunny Los Angeles gallery space into a stormy environment filled with wind, fog, and unruly waters.

Through beautifully layered figurative paintings and sculpture, Castro reveals the invisible amidst the visible and vice versa, creating a poetic tension between traditional painterly materials (acrylic and oil paint on canvas) with cowrie shells, burlap, and synthetic hair. The full vision of the artist manifests as an immersive experience that brings the ocean into the back gallery of UTA Artist Space.

ABOUT MANNY CASTROManny Castro is a Los Angeles-based painter and sculptor whose practice explores race, gender, and sexuality through the lens of his own experience as a Cuban American artist. Castro's work is physically and conceptually layered to provoke an open-ended narrative. Castro provides an investigation into how a people can be physically present yet remain unseen and how invisibility is a common occurrence towards marginalized communities. Receiving his education at Parsons: The New School for Design and The New York Studio School, Castro has exhibited work at The Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas; The Wolfsonian Museum, Miami; and the Miami Art Museum, Miami. He has also exhibited in unique venues such as the display windows of Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship store in Manhattan, Barneys New York on Madison Avenue, Fred Segal, Los Angeles and in a group show curated by Patrick McMullan in Andy Warhol 's "The Factory'' studio on 47th Street, before the building was demolished. His work is included in several private collections.

ABOUT UTA ARTIST SPACEUTA Artist Space is an exhibition venue designed by Ai Weiwei in the heart of Beverly Hills that is committed to showcasing art by globally recognized talent.