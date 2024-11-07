Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Enchanted Ball to Honor Lionel Richie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai is hosting the Enchanted Ball on Thursday, November 21st at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel (9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills), funds raised will benefit The Neurology Project and The Distinguished Chair in Pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's. Multi-award winning international superstar Lionel Richie will receive The Hollywood Icon Award, Daniele Worth Ochoa and Arthur J. Ochoa will receive The Humanitarian Award.

The cocktail reception will begin at 6pm followed by dinner, awards presentations, and a live performance from multi-Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Seal. Television personality, actress and author Brooke Burke will serve as emcee.

Women's Guild has raised over $70 million for Cedars-Sinai. Their projects include the Women's Guild Simulation Center for Advanced Clinical Skills; the Women's Guild Lung Institute; the Saul and Joyce Brandman Breast Center-A Project of Women's Guild; the Women's Guild Endowed Chair in Gastroenterology, held by Dr. Shelly Lu; and the Women's Guild Distinguished Chair in Neurology, held by Dr. Nancy Sicotte. They just completed a $10 million dollar campaign for the Women's Guild Neurology Project, whose efforts have propelled Cedars-Sinai to the forefront in treating Parkinson's, ALS, Stroke, and Alzheimer's, they have committed to raising another $5 million for Neurology; and Cedars-Sinai's newest expansion, Guerin Children's where they will endow a $5 million Distinguished Chair in Pediatrics to Shervin Rabizadeh, MD, MBA.

Women's Guild members share a powerful commitment to supporting world-class healthcare, research and innovation. Raising large sums of money through its legendary galas has consistently funded significant projects including state-of-the-art equipment, biomedical research and education. The enduring strength of Women's Guild is their capacity for reinvention. For 67 years, beginning with glamorous Hollywood movie premieres to a decade of successful Los Angeles Antique Show opening nights to today's star-studded galas, Women's Guild has always been at the forefront of exciting fundraising events. Consistent with Women's Guild's mission, all projects focus on leading-edge research, clinical trials and patient care. Today, the commitment to giving is stronger than ever, thanks to the dynamic members of Women's Guild who continue to take the lead in making a difference in the lives of patients for generations to come.

Hollywood Icon Award honoree Lionel Richie's philanthropic involvement spans decades. He is the chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust, he founded The Lionel Richie Foundation which supports initiatives that eliminate educational disparities, foster entrepreneurial innovation, and extends opportunities for youth to realize their full potential. In 1985 he co-wrote the charity song "We Are The World" which raised money for food aid to Africa. He has raised millions of dollars for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, City of Hope and the Muhammed Ali Parkinson Center, UNICEF and The Art of Elysium.

Richie is an Oscar, Golden Globe and multi-Grammy award winning artist and has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide. Richie has been honored with distinctions including 2016 MusicCares Person of the Year, and the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors. In March 2018, Richie cemented his iconic legacy as he imprinted his hand and footprints at Hollywood's storied TCL Chinese Theatre. In 2022, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, received the 2022 American Music Awards Icon Award and also received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress. Richie has served as a judge on ABC's "American Idol," for the past seven seasons, and has recently been renewed for its 8th season. Most recently, Richie debuted and served as producer on the documentary "The Greatest Night in Pop," which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim. "The Greatest Night in Pop" debuted at the top of the English Films List on Netflix in its first week of release with 11.9M views, and has recently been nominated for three Primetime Emmys. Richie continues his longtime Vegas residency, now at the Wynn Encore Theater, in "Lionel Richie: King of Hearts."

Humanitarian Award honorees Daniele Worth Ochoa and Arthur J. Ochoa's deep philanthropic involvement is a testament to their dedication to bettering the world. Arthur is the senior vice president of advancement and chief advancement officer at Cedars-Sinai since 2001. Prior to joining Cedars, Arthur practiced transactional and tax law for individual, corporate and nonprofit clients, he is a graduate of USC and Yale Law School. He began his career as an advocate and policy analyst in Washington, DC and is a past board chair of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Marlborough School and Center for Early Education. He is board co-chair of the Pacific Council on International Policy and a board member of UnidosUS, and also serves on advisory boards at Yale Law School and Tulane University.

Daniele is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator, prior to this she designed a successful fashion forward line which was featured in Women's Wear Daily multiple times. A graduate of Parsons School of Design, Daniele is a leader in the community and is an executive Vice President of Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai. In 2015 she received Women's Guild's Evelyn Clayburgh Award for her extraordinary service. She's a member of Cedars-Sinai's Advisory Council for the Arts, which juries proposed gifts of artwork to the institution and collaborates with the curatorial staff to optimize the display of Cedars-Sinai's vast contemporary art collection in a way that promotes healing and well-being. She is an active volunteer at Downtown Women's Center, serves on the Dean's Advisory Council of Tulane University's School of Liberal Arts, chairs the Skidmore Class of 2025 Senior Family Project and is a member of the Pacific Council on International Policy. She is also a supporter of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.

Multi-Grammy award winning singer/songwriter Seal has one the most identifiable voices of all-time and has sold 30 million albums worldwide. His music catalog encompasses some of the world's most beloved anthems such as "Killer, "Crazy," and "Kiss From A Rose."

Brooke Burke is an entrepreneur, television personality, and women's health advocate who founded the intentional wellness app Brooke Burke Body. She currently serves as the host of the The CW's Magic competition series "Penn & Teller: Fool US" as well as the ShopET on "Entertainment Tonight." The winner of the seventh season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," Burke served as co-hostess of the show from season ten to season seventeen (2010-2013). She is widely recognized for hosting the E! Network travel show "Wild On!" and the CBS music competition series "Rock Star" among others.

For tickets to The Crystal Ball please call Grant Associates at (323) 904-4400 or email Yixel@grantevents.com.

