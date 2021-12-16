Winners Announced for 3rd Annual Nosotros Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam

The Latinx/e arts advocacy organization Nosotros and Comcast NBCUniversal have officially selected the winners of the 3rd Annual Nosotros Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam. The annual event screened for an exclusive audience of industry professionals on December 8th at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood. In addition, it streamed on YouTube and Nosotrosorg.com, showcasing a diverse group of Latinx Writers and Actors with original well-rounded monologues and performances that covered a diverse range of subjects in their storytelling, providing different perspectives of the Latinx/e experience while using universally relatable themes such as love, loss, hope, language, family, and female empowerment.

This year's winner for the Acting Competition is Jared Trevino for the monologue "Reaching the Moment" and Jorge J Calderon was announced as the winner of the Writing Competition for the monologue "The Puerto Rican with the Mets Hat".

"Programs like our YTS are necessary and essential because the mainstream Hollywood system has yet to recognize the pool of talent simply seeking the opportunity to perform and be seen. Thank you to Comcast NBCUniversal for their continued partnership and recognizing the necessity to shine a light on our talent pool and a huge congrats to this year's winners Jared Trevino and Jorge J Calderon who will proudly represent our community as two of our Latinx/e creatives to look out for in Hollywood" - states Joel M. Gonzales, President of Nosotros.

The 2021 Nosotros Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam kicked off May 1st with its open call submissions in search of diverse Latino Writers both nationally and internationally. It continued in July with the open call submissions of diverse Latino Actors nationwide. This year's YTS Monologue Slam was led by Nosotros President Joel M. Gonzales. The 2021 program was produced by Nosotros Vice-President Mariana Anaya and Board Member Natasha Galano with the assistance and support of Board Members Roslin Real, Juan Paulo Munever, the valued team of Nosotros volunteers, NBCUniversal's Tara Halloran, Vice President, Production & Talent Partnerships, Global Talent Development & Inclusion and Jandiz Estrada Cardoso, Director of Sundance Episodic Lab. The actors were coached by veteran actor Jon Huertas (This Is Us) and the showcase production was produced and directed by Joaquin F. Palma along with cinematography by Hector Felix. Writing judges included Vanessa Ramos (Kenan) and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting). This year's acting judges included Nosotros Celebrity Ambassadors Jon Huertas, Melissa Barrera (In The Heights, VIDA) and Vico Ortiz (The Sex Lives of College Girls, Our Flag Means Death).

"Ya Tu Sabes is a platform where Latinx/e creatives have the opportunity to have their work viewed by network executives and casting directors from the beginning of the competition when one first submits until the end when the finalists are shown. I am extremely proud and blown away with the talented writers and actors that joined us this year. Our work and fight for the Latinx/e community is necessary not just today but for generations to come. Congratulations to all of our participants on being part of a movement for representation in the entertainment industry"- commented Mariana Anaya, Vice Chair for Nosotros.

The two winners will receive exclusive VIP meetings with talent agencies, casting directors, major network and studio creative executives as well as upper lever series writers and producers. The winning writer will also receive Final Draft Software and the winning actor will have access to a wardrobe/glam budget, new headshots by photographer Jean Paul San Pedro, and three months paid tuition for acting/improv classes, amongst other prizes and opportunities. All 25 finalists will be included in the Nosotros Digital Talent Package which will be distributed to all networks and studios in Hollywood.

"Ya Tu Sabes since its inception, was an act of RECLAMATION. It is a living breathing artistic expression and solution in the vein of OCCUPIED HOLLYWOOD. Nosotros had the determination and insight to activate the national Latine voice through YTS, to ensure that opportunities in the entertainment and media realms are extended to breakout Latine writers and actors. These are who we spotlight, encourage, and celebrate every year to increase and maintain a thriving high caliber and far to often overlooked talent pool." - states Jandiz Cardoso, Director of Sundance Episodic Lab.