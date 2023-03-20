Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

William Mastrosimone's Thriller CAT'S-PAW to be Presented by Momentum Theatre Company in May

Cat's-Paw will be presented Fridays-Sundays, May 12th through May 21st, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Hollywood.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Momentum Theatre Company will present its next production, William Mastrosimone's thriller, Cat's-Paw, directed by veteran television actor Tony Denison (Crime Story, The Closer, Major Crimes).

After killing 12 senators with a suicide carbomb, an environmental terrorist kidnaps a famous news journalist in an attempt to broadcast his mission to the world.

The cast includes Andy Harold as Victor, Jeffrey R. Newman as David Darling, Meg Ruddy as Cathy, and Mo Davis as Jessica Lyons. Lighting Designer is Frank McKown.

Cat's-Paw will be presented Fridays-Sundays, May 12th through May 21st, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Hollywood. Tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231674®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmomentum.booktix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




