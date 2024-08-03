Whittier Community Theatre to Present 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Whittier Community Theatre will present "9 to 5: The Musical"! Three female office workers, at various stages of their professional careers, live out their fantasies of getting even with and overthrowing the company's autocratic, "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical" boss. There will be a live orchestra.

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton; Book by Patricia Resnick. Based on the 20th Century Fox film. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblat, April 2009. Orchestrator Bruce Coughlin; Arrangements and Additional Orchestrations by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire;

Playing September 6 - 21; $20-$25 Tickets are available at www.whittiercommunitytheatre.org. Call 562--696-0600 for info. 7630 Washington Ave.

