Whitefire Theatre Will Present BEST OF FEST 2021 This Summer

The Whitefire Theatre will present the Best of Fest and Highlights from SOLOFEST 2021 A Celebration of the Solo Journey. SOLOFEST event producers Bryan Rasmussen and Victoria Watson Winkler have announced that the event will stream from the Whitefire Theatre through June 2021.

THE WHISTLEBLOWER written and performed by Johnny Avila, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. An entertaining master class about the life of a special education kid named Johnny Boy, who later becomes a teacher and a hero who fights for his own students' future. Speak Out Encore Award Winner! performance streams through on demand through May 17.

NATURALLY TAN written and performed by Tanya Thomas, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Told through the bold perspective of a vivacious drag queen from Singapore, this seriocomedy utilizes multimedia and 36 characters to explore themes ranging from the cruelty of body dysmorphia - to the adventures of finding one's place in the world. Best of Fest Winner! encore performance streams Sunday, May 16 at 6:00 pm (PDT).

ALL THE ADAMS IN THE WORLD written and performed by Sheila Singer, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. A tumultuous trip of over 30 years where a woman and her river guide, navigate the extraordinary experience of raising her severely autistic son. Best of Fest Winner! encore performance streams Wednesday, May 19 at 7:00 pm (PDT).

FERTILE: A Conversation About the Expectation of Procreation, written and performed by Heather Dowling, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson . Jenny's test results keep coming back negative which makes her question her fertility. Ultimately, she must look within to discover what motherhood and fertility means to her. Best of Fest Winner! encore performance streams Thursday, May 20 at 7:00 pm (PDT).

ISLAND GIRL: A Rescue Mission is a fantastical tale of faith. Join Sprite Named Spot, a Divinity Sprite who is assigned a mission to rescue the faith of a young woman. Sprite weaves through formative moments of spiritual insight as the girl grows up in Hawaii, leading us to the life-changing crisis which ultimately threatens her faith. Best of Fest Winner! encore performance streams Sunday, May 23 at 6:00 PM (PDT).

"Lady LiberTease" written and performed by Kristen Laurel Caplan, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson . When Kirsten makes a commitment to anti-racism, she uncovers truths about her family's history that connects her to a long forgotten American goddess' problematic past. Together, they wrestle with being white and female- of being both oppressed and an oppressor. Best of Fest Winner! encore performance streams Saturday, May 29 at 3:00 pm (PDT).

All shows are available on demand for 72 hours. Tickets are $15.99. To buy tickets visit www.whitefiretheatre.com. For information call 818-687-8559.