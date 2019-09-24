West Coast Premiere Of THE VANDAL Adds Two Performances At Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is delighted to announce that we've added two performances of the West Coast Premiere of Hamish Linklater's The Vandal. Directed by Kari Hayter, The Vandal will add performances on Saturday, October 5th at 3pm and Sunday, October 13th at 7pm. The production run will still closing on October 20th. All performances are on the Fyda-Mar Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Two strangers are waiting for the bus on a cold road at night... next to a cemetery. The bus is late. The woman's coat is too thin. And this fast-talking teenager waiting at the same bus stop won't leave her alone. He works hard to get her to talk to him, using everything from philosophical riffs to brash seduction. Just around the corner is a liquor store, whose owner is waiting for a special delivery. All three people have no idea what this fateful night holds in store... and that it may provide the answers they've all been looking for. Hamish Linklater's funny and spooky debut play goes on a twisty journey exploring the important topics of life, death, and Doritos.

Recommended for ages 13 and up. Contains frequent use of adult language.

"What excites me about this play is the element of surprise. I love the reminder that we must always be open to the unexpected and to what we cannot control," says director Kari Hayter. "The Vandal takes you on a wild ride that is similar to an episode of The Twilight Zone. It explores the struggles of the human experience as it questions reality and one's perception of reality as we negotiate through life's challenges and the power of loneliness. The Vandal is smart and honest about the complicated connections and questions that humans face every day."

Joining Hayter on the production team for The Vandal are returning Chance artists scenic designer Joe Holbrook (The Big Meal), lighting designer Nick Van Houten (Violet), sound designer Cricket S. Myers (The Other Place), costume designer Elizabeth Cox (Violet), stage manager Jazmin Pollinger (Elevada), and resident artist Karen O'Hanlon is the Assistant Director. They are joined by dramaturg Morgan Green, who is making her Chance debut with this production.

Starring in The Vandal are resident artist Robert Foran (Good People) as Man and returning Chance artists Amanda Zarr (Good People) as Woman, and Sam Bullington (Skylight) as Boy.

The Executive Producers for this production are Rachelle Menaker & Eddie Schuller. Bette & Wylie Aitken are the Season Producers and for the entire 2019 Season.





