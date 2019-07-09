WOMEN RISING Comes To The Ford Theatres, August 16

Ford Theatres presents Women Rising - Choreography from the Female Perspective, a program assembled and produced by Deborah Brockus, artistic director of the annual Los Angeles Dance Festival, featuring a stellar line up of ten Los Angeles-area choreographers and dance companies on Friday, August 16 at 8:30pm at Ford Theatres.



The companies include Blue13 Dance (Achinta S. McDaniel), BrockusRED (Deborah Brockus), Heidi Duckler Dance, JazzAntiqua (Pat Taylor), Kitty McNamee, Kybele Dance Theatre (Seda Abay), LA Contemporary Dance Company (Genevieve Carson), Luminario Ballet (Judith FLEX Helle) presenting "Turf" by Bella Lewitzky, , MashUP Contemporary Dance Company (Victoria Brown and Sarah Rodenhouse) starting the show in a production number by JoAnn Divito, Rosanna Gamson/Worldwide, and Whyteberg (Gracie Whyte and Laura Berg).



Filling every inch of the Ford with dance, Women Rising celebrates both the groundbreaking work of the Los Angeles-based female choreographers that were instrumental in the creation of modern dance beginning in the early 1900s. That creative excellence lives on today in the current generation of female choreographers, whose styles are influenced by modern, jazz, Bollywood and contemporary but who share the perspective that comes from being a woman creating dance in Los Angeles today.



Six of these companies will perform on stage (three in each half), and two each will perform site-specific work around the Ford Theatres' grounds before the show and at intermission. The program celebrates the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment, which was passed by Congress on June 4, 2019 and was ratified on August 18, 1920.



Tickets are available online at FordTheatres.org and by phone (323) 461-3673, Ford Theatres are at 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood, CA 90068.



Show producer Deborah Brockus said, "We chose our date to doubly celebrate the power of all women, and to lift up the Los Angeles area women who created the modern dance movement over the last century as well as the women - my contemporaries and colleagues -- who are its standard bearers today."







Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You